MAURICE — North Vermilion baseball coach Jeremy Trahan felt like his club could have accomplished a bit more in the regular season — won a few games they lost early in the season and ultimately attained a higher seed in the postseason.
But after Monday’s 12-8 victory against No. 20 Pine Prairie in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs, the No. 13 Patriots (20-14) picked up their 20th win of the year, one of their preseason benchmarks. More important, North Vermilion has moved on to a best-of-3 series in the second round. Regardless of the result, Trahan enjoys that his players, many of whom are juniors, get to experience that kind of postseason setting.
The only problem? The second-round matchup is with fourth-seeded Berwick, the defending champions in Class 3A that swept the Patriots during district play.
“Ideally, I would have rather us not match up with them in the second round,” Trahan said. “I know they don’t like the matchup either. We lost both times, but I felt like we played pretty good against them. We were up 5-4 the last time we played, and then we just sort of lost it at the end. They got a few big hits. But I think we got a shot. We faced both of their best two arms, and I felt like we looked good at the plate against them.”
If North Vermilion continues the swing the bats like it did Monday against Pine Prairie, it will have a shot at upsetting Berwick. The Patriots tallied 12 hits, six for extra bases. That included a double by Lane Patin, two triples by No. 9 hitter Noah LeBlanc and solo home runs by Garrett Becker, Darian Duhon and Eli Dubois.
“I thought we came out really aggressive, and we’ve really been hitting it well the past three or four games,” Trahan said. “We’ve got a good lineup. When things start clicking for us, we’ve got some dangerous hitters in our lineup. We really hit pretty good one through nine.”
Becker, the Patriots’ senior center fielder and leadoff hitter, went 3-for-4, driving in two runs and scoring twice.
Becker’s two-run homer came in a three-run second inning that stretched the Patriots’ lead to 5-0. Duhon led off the frame with a solo shot over the wall in center field. With two outs, LeBlanc recorded his first of two triples and scored on a wild pitch. Becker then provided his own solo home run to dead center, his team-leading eighth of the season.
“I’m more focused,” said Becker, who’s hitting well over .400 for the season. “I know the job I got to do when I go up to the plate. I’ve found a focus spot on my bat where I just lock in right when I step in the box, and I’m ready to go.”
But Pine Prairie cut the deficit to one run in the following inning when Patriots starting pitcher Hayden Durke struggled to find the plate. The Panthers used two hits, a hitter batter, three walks and an error to score four runs. The error came on a dropped third strike that would have been the second out; the throw to first base from catcher Tanner Trahan was high.
Only two of the four runs Durke, a UL commitment for the Class of 2020, allowed were earned, and he conceded just two hits. He finished his four-inning outing with six strikeouts and seven walks.
“Really, I thought Hayden threw well,” Trahan said. “He just had one inning where we made an error or two behind him, and it made him have to stay out there a little bit longer. Then that’s when your pitcher gets a little bit tired from having to stay in an inning longer than he should. I think that’s where the walks in that inning came (from)."
But North Vermilion pulled away over the next two innings, pushing five runs across in the third and two more in the fourth. The Patriots took advantage of two errors, two walks and a hit batter in the third. Trahan and Becker also had RBIs in the inning.
Dubois’ solo blast to center came with one out in the fourth. Patin’s two-out double three batters later pushed the Patriots’ 12th run across.
The eight-run cushion allowed Trahan to pull Durke and finish the game with Ethan Bennett and Becker.
“We sort of let (Pine Prairie) stick in with it a little bit, but they kept fighting pretty good,” Trahan said. “We tried to not overextend any of our arms to where, going into the three-game series over the weekend, we can have pretty much everybody (available)."