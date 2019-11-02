Coming off a devastating 63-35 loss to the Southside Sharks, the Lafayette High Mighty Lions faced an even larger task on paper in the Sam Houston Broncos — ranked No. 11 in the state poll and No. 8 in the power rankings.

Needing a victory desperately, the Mighty Lions played an inspired game against the visiting Broncos before falling victim to a late Sam Houston surge for a 39-29 road win over Lafayette High on Friday.

"We knew we were playing a good team and coach (Rob) Pool went back to his old ways, showing some looks we weren't expecting," Sam Houston coach Chad Paulk said.

The excellent game plan by the Lions' staff and the return of starting center Miles Mouton put Lafayette High in position for a huge upset.

The Broncos opened the scoring with a 98-yard drive on their second possession, capped by a 26-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyle Bartley to wide receiver Luke Yuhasz at the 5:29 mark of the first quarter.

Lafayette High responded on its third possession with a 63-yard touchdown drive. A 66-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Xan Saunier to defensive back-turn-wide receiver Chris Derousselle made it 7-6 at the 4:17 mark of the first quarter. A rare extra point miss by kicker Jacque Comeaux made it 7-6 Broncos.

The Broncos' second touchdown came at the beginning of the second quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run by Dylan Abshire with 11:54 remaining in the quarter, but their 14-6 advantage did not last long.

Quarterback Saunier’s electrifying 75-yard touchdown run down the sideline made it 14-13.

The Broncos extended the lead on their next possession with a Davis Dow 35-yard field goal, making it 17-13 at the 8:37 mark of second quarter.

The Lions responded with a 62-yard drive finished by a Saunier 10-yard TD pass to wide receiver Logan Spears in the right corner of end zone to give Lafayette High its first lead of the night at 20-17.

Saunier, who finished with over 200 yards rushing and 170 passing, maneuvered the Lions late in the second for another possible touchdown, but Broncos' defense bitterly forced the Lions into a 27-yard field goal for a 23-17 halftime time lead.

The upset-minded Lions were held to one score in the second half but gave up 22 points to the Broncos. Most of the damage came at the hands of wide receiver/running back Tayven Grice, who rushed for 97 yards and caught for 191 yards.

On their first drive of the second half Grice scored his one and only touchdown on a 10-yarder from Bartley at the 8:42 mark for a 24-23 lead.

“Tonight Grice showed what type of kid he is, taking so many shots, neck hurting but doing whatever for the team," Paulk said.

The Lions were still game, marching 64 yards and getting a 13-yard Derezz Landry touchdown, but the extra point was blocked to give Lafayette High a 29-24 lead.

This would be the last score for the Lions, as the defense kept giving up long first downs to the Broncos.wide receivers in crucial situations.

“They throw to the sticks and are really good on jump balls and outmatch us in size with our smaller defensive backs," Pool said.

Yuhasz and Grice were the thorns in the side of Lafayette High all night. Yuhasz scored the next touchdown at the 10:05 mark of fourth quarter and a 1-yard quarterback sneak Kyle Bartley put the game out of reach, ending in a disappointing 39-29 loss.

Not being able to get the Broncos off the field in the second meant Lafayette High's offense only had four possessions in the second half — a total of 6:22 time of possession.

The Lions will meet archrival Acadiana next week while Sam Houston finishes the regular season at home against Sulphur.