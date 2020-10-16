PRAIRIE BASSE John Simmons isn't normally the one being challenged.
As the football coach of Northside High, Simmons routinely is the one challenging his players to do better on and off the field. During halftime of Friday's game at Beau Chene, Simmons was doing just that as he pushed his offense to execute more efficiently in the final two quarters.
That's when Simmons found himself challenged by his Vikings' defense.
"I was ecstatic man," Simmons said. "I told them I wanted the goose egg. They said 'we got you coach.' They challenged me at halftime and said 'tell the offense to score a touchdown and we will take care of the rest.'"
Northside's defense would go on to shut out Beau Chene as the offense controlled the clock in a 7-0 victory.
"I loved the effort tonight," Simmons said. "That is what wins football games."
Northside (1-1) started off by forcing a turnover on the first offensive play of the game. Northside defensive back Jaquevion Johnson picked off Beau Chene's Jhykai Sharp which gave the Vikings the ball deep into Gator territory. Despite a few strong runs by Ke'Juan Breaux, the drive stalled as Northside was unable to pick up the fourth down conversion at the 17-yard line.
Beau Chene's offense meanwhile struggled to get anything going offensively in the first half. The Gators had only two plays of more than 10 yards -- an 11-yard pass to Lane Arnold and a 13-yard pass to Peyton Comeaux.
Beau Chene's four first-half possessions resulted in three punts and one interception. The Gators were held to a mere 34 yards of offense.
"They keyed on Wheeler and they are fast and quick," Beau Chene coach Sal Diesi said. "We didn't do a good job of executing the stuff we do all week. We've got to do a better job of preparing them throughout the week for Friday nights."
"Those guys come out hungry," Simmons said. "Those groups of guys give us hell in practice man. They want it."
Northside continued to be able to move the ball on Beau Chene's defense as Breaux racked up 125 yards on 14 carries in the first half and ended the game with 250 yards on 33 carries.
"I was feeling it before the game started," Breaux said. "It felt good to put the team on my back but I've got to give up on my offensive line because they did great tonight."
The Vikings were unable to finish off the promising first-half drives with penalties playing a big role as Northside was flagged five times for 65 yards in the opening half.
"I told them to keep fighting," Simmons said. "I said 'don't worry about the referees, that's my job. Just keep fighting, load up, get back on the line of scrimmage and let's get after it.' Once we started getting our focus we started moving the ball again."
Northside continued to lean on its running game in the second half.
With 3:32 left in the third quarter, Northside capped off a long drive with a four-yard touchdown run by quarterback DonQuevian Portalis. The extra point was good and the Vikings held a 7-0 lead.
Northside's defense continued to frustrate Beau Chene's offense.
Gators running back Russell Wheeler was held to 45 yards on 17 carries, while quarterback Jhykai Sharp completed 6-of-14 passes for 44 yards and two interceptions.
Northside was in control of the game late when the Vikings opted to step away from the running game and attempted a pass down field. Beau Chene's Tylon Major intercepted Portalis and returned it to the Gators' 40-yard line.
Beau Chene (1-2) moved the ball past midfield but the drive ended when Johnson picked off Sharp for the second time of the game.
"It's a tough loss," Diesi said. "This one is going to sting. We have to get up early tomorrow morning and move on to the next weekend."
Northside, who took a video for an assistant coach who couldn't attend the game due to a death in the family, will now turn their attention to turning one win into two and hopefully more.
"I feel like we are now going to be rolling," Johnson said. "I felt this was a wakeup call for everyone and everyone is going to be ready for Week 4."