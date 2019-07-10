Outstanding Male Player
Grand Landreth, St. Thomas More, Jr.
Landreth repeated as the Division II singles champion for the second year in a row, winning the state final in straight sets 6-1, 6-0. Landreth, who finished as the runner-up as a freshman, lost just two games during the 2019 playoffs. His efforts helped the Cougars repeat as the team champion in their division.
Boys Team
Perry Guidry, Teurlings Catholic, Fr.
Guidry shined in his debut prep season, finishing as the Division II singles runner-up and helping the Rebels earn runner-up honors as a team.
Taylor Thistlethwaite, Opelousas Catholic, Sr.
Thistlethwaite completed his long prep career with his best state tournament finish, reaching the Division IV singles semifinals.
Matt DeHart & Carson Powell, St. Thomas More
DeHart, a senior, and Powell, a freshman, teamed up to reach the Division II doubles final, going three sets with the champions from South Terrebonne.
Thomas Hesse & Brennan Broussard, Teurlings Catholic
Hesse and Broussard, senior classmates, made a run to the Division II doubles semifinals and contributed to the Rebel’s runner-up finish.
Outstanding Female Player
Alyse Cormier, Ascension Episcopal, Jr.
Cormier is now a three-time Division IV singles champion after her straight-sets victory in the 2019 final. Cormier won every set over her five matches during the 2019 playoffs and lost just five games total. Behind Cormier, the Lady Blue Gators have now won the team championship four straight years.
Girls Team
Kate Myers, St. Thomas More, Jr.
Myers’ singles runner-up finish went a long way in helping the Lady Cougars win their first team title since 2014.
Emma Koch, North Vermilion, Fr.
Koch was the Lady Patriots’ lone qualifier in the Division III singles playoffs, but her rookie season didn’t end until the semifinals.
Sophia Boatright & Emmie Gage, Ascension Episcopal
The senior Boatright and the junior Gage won the Division IV doubles title, adding to Ascension’s 13 points as a team.
Ayden Brown & Hannah Kitakule, Episcopal of Acadiana
The duo of Brown, a freshman, and Kitakule, a junior, battled their way to the Division IV semifinals before falling to the eventual champions from Ascension.