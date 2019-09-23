1. St. Thomas More (3-0)
For as much praise as the STM offense has received the past two seasons, the Cougars defense often flies under the radar. But Terry Tidwell’s unit is, at worst, always solid, and it is proving to be special this year. Through three games, including last week’s 51-16 win against Plaquemine, STM has recorded eight sacks and six interceptions. Two of those were returned for touchdowns, including Grant St Cyr’s in the first quarter against the Green Devils. The Cougars also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and notched a safety in the first quarter against Plaquemine. When you’re allowing only 13.3 points per game, you don’t need a particularly dominant offense. Fortunately for STM, it does anyway.
Up next: Friday versus Neville (3-0)
2. Acadiana (3-0)
The Wreckin’ Rams received healthy tests in all three of their nondistrict games, but they got through them unscathed, including last week’s 27-13 win against Lafayette Christian. Now, Acadiana turns to district play as the defending champions and the clear favorite again. The last time the Rams didn’t at least share the district title was 2014. Sam Houston and Barbe should present interesting tests, but outside of those two teams, no one appears close to being on the Rams level. Still, Acadiana has to be wary of coming out flat in any given week and losing a game it shouldn’t.
Up next: Friday at Sulphur (1-2)
3. Notre Dame (3-0)
Because of how dominant the Pioneers often are during the regular season, times when they face legitimate adversity are few and far between. Sometimes Notre Dame ends up winning those “tougher” games by double digits anyway. Last week’s 28-13 win against Comeaux was a perfect example. The Pios won their 47th straight regular-season game by despite getting outgained and losing three fumbles. Notre Dame’s defense was a huge reason why, holding a talented Spartans offense scoreless in the second half. A huge rivalry game against undefeated Teurlings awaits next week, but the Pios have won the past four meetings against the Rebels.
Up next: Friday at Teurlings Catholic (3-0)
4. Eunice (3-0)
Not much needs to be said about Eunice’s 47-6 win against Ville Platte. The Bobcats led 35-0 by halftime, led by three touchdowns by Deon Ardoin, and coasted the rest of the way. All three of Eunice’s wins have come against Class 3A teams, so this week’s home game against undefeated Breaux Bridge will tell us much more about how the Bobcats handle stiff Class 4A competition. The Tigers, who won a playoff game last year, have wins against Catholic-New Iberia and St. Martinville, so it’s clear they have the talent to beat quality teams.
Up next: Friday versus Breaux Bridge (3-0)
5. Iota (3-0)
Like Eunice, there’s not much to glean from Iota’s 42-7 win against Lake Arthur. The Bulldogs also led 35-0 at the end of the first half and cruised to a 35-point win. Unlike the Bobcats, however, Iota probably won’t be tested significantly at home next week against South Beauregard, which lost in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs last year. Iota has outscored its first three opponents 113-19. As much credit as the Bulldogs running game gets with all-state tailback Luke Doucet putting up monster numbers each week, including four touchdowns in the first half against Lake Arthur, the defense is proving to be stingy.
Up next: Friday versus South Beauregard (2-1)
6. Lafayette Christian (2-1)
It might not be fair to drop LCA after losing by only two touchdowns on the road to one of the top teams in the state’s highest classification, especially when you consider that the Knights only trailed by a point at the end of the third quarter. But even as good as the Acadiana defense is, there are some question marks about the LCA offense that the Knights must answer. The offense will have to rebound quickly, too, with games against St. Helena and Evangel on deck. Still, LCA’s defense should keep them in every game, and the Knights have enough athleticism on offense to be dangerous.
Up next: Friday versus St. Helena (2-1)
7. Carencro (2-1)
Carencro’s 42-39 win against Sam Houston can’t be overstated. To go to Moss Bluff and outlast a high-flying offense like the Broncos says plenty about who the Bears are and what they can be. The victory is also big considering the remaining nondistrict games on Carencro’s schedule. The Bears have a chance to enter their district opener against Teurlings at 4-1, and at that point, attaining a high playoff seed becomes very feasible. Most teams are going to have trouble containing the Bears’ backfield trio of quarterback Tavion Faulk and halfbacks Kendrell Williams and Traylon Prejean, which combined for four touchdowns against Sam Houston.
Up next: Friday versus Washington-Marion (1-2)
8. Teurlings Catholic (3-0)
Teurlings’ 42-0 win against Opelousas isn’t necessarily a surprise, but it offers further evidence of the legitimacy of the Rebels’ defense. Over Teurlings’ past 11 quarters, they have outscored opponents 126-14. The Rebels have now beaten three teams that made the playoffs last year, but this week’s matchup against rival Notre Dame will be somewhat of a litmus test. Teurlings has beaten the Pios only twice in the past 10 years.
Up next: Friday versus Notre Dame (3-0)
9. Opelousas Catholic (3-0)
The Vikings breezed to a 42-0 win against Port Barre, led by six total touchdowns by quarterback Jesse Roy. The biggest question with OC now is if it can get through the regular season unscathed. Kinder’s power running game will present an interesting challenge for OC this week, and the district championship will likely come down to the Catholic-Point Coupee game on Oct. 18. But no other opponent on the schedule appears to be on the same level as the Vikings.
Up next: Friday versus Kinder (1-2)
10. Vermilion Catholic (2-1)
The Screamin’ Eagles 49-14 victory against Abbeville wasn’t a surprise, but it’s nonetheless a solid bounce-back performance after a loss to OC the previous week. VC led 28-0 at halftime behind three touchdown passes from Drew Lege. The Eagles will close the nondistrict schedule with Kaplan and Erath, two quality teams with contrasting styles. It will be interesting to see how VC’s defense handles both opposing offenses. Then comes District 8-1A play, where the Eagles are a clear frontrunner.
Up next: Friday at Kaplan (2-1)
Outside looking in: Southside (3-0), Lafayette (3-0), Breaux Bridge (3-0), Westgate (2-1), Church Point (1-2)