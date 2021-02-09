LEROY- The North Vermilion Patriots boys soccer team hasn’t lost a game this season, and there was no question that the streak would continue Tuesday night.
The No. 4-seeded Patriots were beginning their playoff run at home after a first round bye, taking on the No. 13-seeded Leesville Wampus Cats. The Patriots set the tone early with a trio of first-half goals and proceeded to take a 4-0 victory and advance to the Division III quarterfinals.
The Patriots played well as a team and were led by senior Dane Cessac, who finished with three goals on the night.
“I think the boys were locked in,” Patriots coach Nick Gigliotti said. “The last two days we’ve probably had our two best practices that we’ve had in quite a time, and I could just see it in their eyes. We have a great group of guys, and I think the biggest thing is that they’re willing to play for each other and not their individual statistics or their individual triumph. They understand that our team is better when we’re playing for the guy beside us, and that team mentality has carried us all season. I think you see it in the way we play, the willingness to pass and move and the willingness to work on defense.”
The Patriots scored their first goal on a penalty kick by Lane Patin. Cessac scored the next three goals to finish the night with a hat trick.
“That’s Dane, he’s opportunistic in front of goal,” Gigliotti said. “He’s our leading scorer, has been the last two seasons, and he does that, but he’ll be the first person to turn around and tell you he’s not getting any of those goals if it’s not for Anthony Gaspard picking it up in the middle, or for Dante (Boudreaux) making a save, or for Lane (Patin) finding him streaking down the field. They’re a team effort, and he just happens to be the guy at the end, but his energy, his leadership, helps prevail us where we need to be.”
Cessac’s had hat tricks before this season as the Patriots’ leading scorer, and his excellent play carried over into the playoffs.
“It started it out a little slow,” Cessac said. “We were kind of shaky at the beginning, and then we finally settled down and started working together, and then it started coming together. Just executed, three goals. I was feeling pretty good. Toward the end, I caught a couple cramps. We came out, we did what we wanted to. We didn’t play as good as we liked, but we executed well.”
The Patriots dominated time of possession and shots on goal with a strong group of seniors and were able to record a shutout behind goalkeeper Dante Boudreaux.
“That’s the goal every game,” Gigliotti said. “This is our field, we don’t concede often, and we want that shutout. That’s another pride thing within the team to be able to stop them. Dante (Boudreaux) is a fantastic goalie, he’s had a fantastic season, but our defense is stout. We keep the ball in front of us, and we really don’t give up a lot of great opportunities for teams, but it’s a pride thing that we have on not conceding the goals.”
The Wampus Cats kept fighting until the end, but the Patriots’ defense held strong to secure the victory.
“We definitely thought it’d be a little easier than it was,” Cessac said. “We came out, took care of business, and we’re on to the next round. We’re going to have to work a little bit better than we did tonight. Next opponent’s going to definitely be tougher than this one. We just have to come out, play together, talk. The chemistry’s definitely there, and we have talent. We’ve just got to come out and play.”
Next up for the Patriots will be a quarterfinals matchup between the winner of No. 5 E.D. White and No. 12 Hannan, and that contest will most likely take place Monday of next week.
“This was beautiful weather right here,” Gigliotti said. “If we could have this next week that’d be great. Looks like it might be that wintry mix, but you know what, we love this little wind that comes in here, and we’ll use that to our advantage. We’re ready to play.”
“I couldn’t ask for a better group. With the experience we have in the right positions, and the players coming in, rotating in, everyone understands their role and they’re ready to go. It’s everything we need.”