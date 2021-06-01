Whenever spring football got underway for Comeaux, the main goal was to install their base offense and defense.
The Spartans did just that under first-year head coach Eric Holden, but they still have a lot of work to do this summer as they aim for a bounce-back season after seeing their 2020 season get affected strongly by COVID-19. That helped contribute to only one win.
Now it’s a matter of the Spartans determining which players will step into key roles.
“We use spring to evaluate players,” Holden said. “We got the defense installed and got the basics of our offense installed, so it was a pretty successful spring. We evaluated guys to see what they got, and I feel like we got that accomplished.”
The Spartans plan to transition from a run-heavy flex bone to a more wide open offense, and every starting position is up for grabs, including quarterback and running back.
“No one’s penciled in as a starter,” Holden said. “We’re running a spread offense, but it’s going to be balanced. We’re going to run it more than we throw it, and we’re on track to be ready to roll in the fall.”
The transition on defense won’t be as tough, as the Spartans plan to stick with a 4-2-5 base defense.
“We’re going to run multiple defenses, but we’ve installed our base package with a four-man front,” Holden said. “We’ve got some returners. I’m thoroughly happy at the end of spring with how they’ve done.”
The Spartans have struggled with depth in recent seasons because of a small roster, but they currently have 65 on the team plus 44 incoming freshmen with potential for more.
“Last year was a hard year for everybody,” Holden said. “I turned on film from last year, and everybody did a great job considering there was a whole different set of 22 players some weeks. We have 65 kids right now and 44 freshmen who’ve completed their paperwork, and I believe we’ll pick up more of those baseball kids once word comes out.”
The coaching staff won’t see much change with Holden opting to keep the majority of the Spartans’ staff, and he’s pleased so far with the culture that they’re building.
“COVID hit us hard, and those guys did a hell of a job considering the circumstances,” Holden said. “They went through a war, and I’m proud of those guys for that. That type of character is helping turn this culture in the right direction. We’ve still got miles to go, but we’re headed in the right direction.”