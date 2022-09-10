ABBEVILLE - Anyone who saw Vermilion Catholic sophomore quarterback Jonathan Dartez play last year as a freshman had an idea that he could turn out to be special.
Friday night, the sensational sophomore rushed for 218 yards and three scores and passed for 64 yards and another score to help the Eagles roll past Ascension Episcopal 48-24 in a non-district game to improve to 2-0 on the season.
And as usual for the sophomore quarterback, he deflected all credit to the rest of the team.
"I only had a good night because the rest of the team did their part as well," Dartez said. "The other running back had good nights running the ball, the receivers caught their passes and the offensive line blocked and opened holes for us to run through."
Run the Eagles did, accounting for 443 yards and six touchdowns on the ground against the Gators (0-2).
"Pick a group and we're proud of them right now," VC coach Broc Prejean said. "Offensive line, running back, receivers and of course John-John (Dartez).
"I'm proud of the way we are playing right now, we just have to trim up some stuff and keep playing well."
Despite the blowout win. it was a struggle early on against Ascension as the Gators kept Vermilion boxed up in their own end of the field and actually took a 3-0 lead on a Peyton Woodring 42-yard field goal.
But the game changed later in the first quarter as the Eagles got the ball at their own 3 and went 97 yards for a touchdown to take the lead the would never give up.
"We responded to adversity," Prejean said. "We knew their kicking game was a strong and they can put you in a bad position. To be able to get that drive and flip the field on them was huge."
Ascension quarterback Cade Dardar did his part to keep the Gators in the game, throwing for 287 yards and three touchdowns but also threw three interceptions.
In the end, the Gators took the momentum early but couldn't hold on to it as the Eagles slowly took control.
"We'd make plays, get some stops but then we'd give up some explosive plays and we can't be a good football team if we do that," AES coach Steve Hearen said. "The easy answer is that they made more plays than we did tonight and offensively they were better than we were defensively."
For Dartez, the strong start to the season has been a team effort.
"All the seniors on the team took me as the leader and it has made things easier," Dartez said. "plus, I've been watching film. Every night I go home tired, exhausted but still watching film to find out what the defense is doing so I can be a better player."