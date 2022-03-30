Patriot Relays
(Held at North Vermilion)
BOYS STANDINGS
1. North Vermilion 105, 2. Beau Chene 68.5, 3. Kaplan 67, 4. Breaux Bridge 56.5, 5. Opelousas 53, 6. Rayne 46, 7. Crowley 42, 8. Notre Dame 40, 9. Abbeville 24, (tie) Church Point 24, 11. Hathaway 23, 12. Port Barre 14, 13. Gueydan 12.
BOYS RUNNING RESULTS
100 – 1. Jacquet Livings, N. Vermilion, 10.71; 2. Gabe Clement, Kaplan, 10.90; 3. Kiaron Rudd, N. Vermilion, 11.12
200 – 1. Gabe Clement, Kaplan, 22.02; 2. Jacquet Livings, N. Vermilion, 22.46; 3. Nick Williams, Crowley, 22.96.
400 – 1. Gabe Clement, Kaplan, 49.14; 2. Rashawn Broussard, N. Vermilion, 52.05; 3. Tylon Citizen, Church Point, 53.40.
800 – 1. Blaise Broussard, Hathaway, 2:10.65; 2. Mekhi Milton, Beau Chene, 2:12.20; 3. Alvaro Elena, Kaplan, 2:13.58.
1600 – 1. Mekhi Milton, Beau Chene, 5:05.00; 2. Deshaunte Cormier, Rayne, 5:09.0; 3. Jarrett Comeaux, N. Vermilion, 5:20.0
3200 – 1. Deshaunte Cormier, Rayne, 11:42.55; 2. Braydin Clostio, N. Vermilion, 11:42.65; 3. David Ramirez, Beau Chene, 11:43.43.
110M – 1. Cole Sanders, Port Barre, 16.58; 2. James Blake, Rayne, 18.43; 3. Bradyn Bearb, Kaplan, 20.37.
300M – 1. Tory Grant, Crowley, 45.11; 2. Christopher Speech, Beau Chene, 45.16; 3. Makylin Guillory, Crowley, 45.62.
BOYS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Breaux Bridge (Brandon Boyd, Angelo Neveu, Rontrae Calais, J’Kylon Thomas), 43.68; 2. North Vermilion, 43.81; 3. Church Point, 44.77.
4x200 – 1. Breaux Bridge (Angelo Neveu, Brandon Boyd, J’Kylon Thomas, Rontrae Calais), 1:31.30; 2. North Vermilion, 1:31.43; 3. Opelousas, 1:31.44.
4x400 – 1. Breaux Bridge (Kialen Phillips, Brandon Boyd, Kevin Wiltz, Angelo Neveu), 3:38.37; 2. Church Point, 3:45.02; 3. North Vermilion, 3:48.02.
4x800 – 1. Kaplan (Ross Primeaux, Alvaro Elena, Daniel Chacon, Gabe Clement), 9:09.0; 2. Breaux Bridge 9:16.0; 3. Hathaway, 9:21.0.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Demarquis Milton, Beau Chene, 6-2; 2. Brayhlon Arthurlee, Opelousas, 6-0; 3. Teddy Menard, Notre Dame, 6-0.
Pole Vault – 1. Cohen Ledet, N. Vermilion, 8-6; 2. Ethan Arena, Beau Chene, 6-6.
Long jump – 1. Courtney Allen, Crowley, 21-4.5; 2. Kiaon Rudd, N. Vermilion, 21-1.5; 3. Julien Breaux, Gueydan, 19-9.
Triple jump – 1. Rashawn Broussard, N. Vermilion, 40-8; 2. Tyler Cherry, Abbeville, 40-0.5; 3. Trevante Ben, Crowley, 39-1.
Shot put – 1. Christian Murphy, Opelousas, 42-7; 2. Bryson Baloney, Opelousas, 40-4; 3. Thad Bertrand, Notre Dame, 39-6.
Discus – 1. Orlando Roy, Kaplan, 130-10; 2. Christian Murphy, Opelousas, 125-9; 3. Julien Breaux, Gueydan, 117-2.5.
Javelin – 1. Noah Peter, Rayne, 122-1; 2. William Prevost, Notre Dame, 121-4; 3. Joseph Quebedeaux, Notre Dame, 117-7.
Outstanding Performer – Gabe Clement, Kaplan
Outstanding Field – Christian Murphy, Opelousas
Outstanding Track – Gabe Clement, Kaplan
GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. North Vermilion 130, 2. Hathaway 88, 3. Beau Chene 82, 4. Breaux Bridge 58, 5. Port Barre 48, 6. Kaplan 33, (tie) Rayne 33, 8. Opelousas 29, 9. Crowley 27, (tie) Notre Dame 27, 11. Church Point 22, 12. Abbeville 8.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Jade Lewis, N. Vermilion, 12.37; 2. Alyssa Davis, Port Barre, 12.58; 3. Ja’nyia Mouton, Breaux Bridge, 12.71.
200 – 1. Jade Lewis, N. Vermilion, 26.87; 2. Kelsey Broussard, Notre Dame, 27.05; 3. Makaya Damon, Crowley, 27.18.
400 – 1. Brea Baca-Whie, Hathaway, 1:01.64; 2. Tish Wirght, N. Vermilion, 1:02.50; 3. Makaya Damon, Crowley, 1:03.59.
800 – 1. Destinee Bellard, Rayne, 2:39.36; 2. Sienna Guidry, Hathaway, 2:40.52; 3. Zoe Broussard, Beau Chene, 2:41.87.
1600 – 1. Kaitlyn Sawyer, Hathaway, 5:47.0; 2. Zoe Broussard, Beau Chene, 6:23.0; 3. Emma Stelly, Kaplan, 6:27.0.
3200 – 1. Kaitlyn Sawyer, Hathaway, 13:06.27; 2. Sienna Guidry, Hathaway, 13:08.08; 3. Bailey Stelly, Kaplan, 14:21.74.
100H – 1. Madison Flugence, Beau Chene, 16.55; 2. Kaylei Brown, Beau Chene, 18.08; 3. Jeniya Arvie, Opelousas, 18.18.
300H – 1. Madison Flugence, Beau Chene, 47.63; 2. Jahnisha Campbell, N. Vermilion, 49.01; 3. Shaine Parker, Church Point, 52.50.
GIRLS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Breaux Bridge (Jaylen Stevens, Marlie Goodie, Blayne Thibodeaux, Ja’niya Mouton), 50.78; 2. North Vermilion, 51.78; 3. Notre Dame, 52.14.
4x200 – 1. Breaux Bridge (Jaylen Stevens, Marlie Goodie, Blayne Thibodeaux, Ja’niya Mouton), 1:45.96; 2. North Vermilion, 1:50.21; 3. Church Point, 1:51.68.
4x400 – 1. Hathaway (Kaitlyn Sawyer, Madison Suire, Alli Crader, Brea Baca-White), 4:20; 2. North Vermilion, 4:22; 3. Beau Chene, 4:25.
4x800 – 1. Hathaway (Sienna Guidry, Brea Baca-White, Avery Thibodeaux, Kaitlyn Sawyer), 11:12; 2. Kaplan, 11:28; 3. Breaux Bridge, 11:41.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Jahnisha Campbell, N. Vermilion, 5-1; 2. Maggie Williamson, Beau Chene, 4-10; 3. Dycie Touchet, Crowley, 4-10.
Pole vault – 1. Lindsey Doucet, Breaux Bridge, 10-0; 2. Zoe Broussard, Beau Chene, 8-0; 3. Maryah Harrington, Kaplan, 8-0.
Long jump – 1. Madison Flugence, Beau Chene, 18-5.5; 2. Alyssa Davis, Port Barre, 16-6.5; 3. Hali Sinegal, Rayne, 16-5.
Triple jump – 1. Maya Jackson, Opelousas, 33-4; 2. Alyssa Davis, Port Barre, 32-2; 3. Camille Arceneaux, Rayne, 32-0.
Shot put – 1. Johna Lewis, N. Vermilion, 36-5.5; 2. Bailee Bessard, Abbeville, 33-10; 3. Makenzie Babineaux, N. Vermilion, 29-10.
Discus – 1. Johna Lewis, N. Vermilion, 103-7; 2. Mary Herbert, Notre Dame, 93-3; 3. Chloey Guidry, Hathaway, 83-11.
Javelin – 1. Malani Francis, Port Barre, 122-1; 2. Le’Asia Brown, N. Vermilion, 112-1; 3. Macy Dailey, Church Point, 107-7.
Girls Outstanding Performer – Madison Flugence, Beau Chene
Girls Outstanding Field – Johna Lewis, North Vermilion
Girls Outstanding Track – Kaitlyn Sawyer, Hathaway