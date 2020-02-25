As the final seconds of the first quarter ticked away, the No. 11 Teurlings Catholic Lady Rebels felt confident.
Despite two losses to No. 6 St. Thomas More during the regular season, including a 27-point defeat in the last meeting two weeks ago, Teurlings held an early 7-5 lead over the Lady Cougars in Wednesday's Division II regional playoff game at STM.
In the second quarter, however, Sophie Perkins and Izzy Carter took over for coach Stephen Strojny's squad, which advanced to the quarterfinals with a 43-25 win.
Perkins and Carter combined to score 31 points for the Lady Cougars, who coasted into halftime with a 23-12 lead.
"I thought Teurlings was very prepared for us defensively," Strojny said. "We knew they would be. Coach (Joe) Heintz is a very good coach. At the beginning of the game, they were switching screens on us and giving us trouble.
"We made some adjustments. I kinda made a joke that the adjustment was a secret play called 'Sophie Perkins.'"
Perkins was consistent throughout, scoring all five of her team's points in the first quarter.
The sophomore exploded in the second quarter, though, converting three 3-point plays.
"Teurlings was really keyed in on Claire (Hader)," Strojny said. "Sometimes there were three people on Claire, who did a good job of pitching it to Sophie, who had open lanes to the rim.
"Sophie has really grown in the past couple of weeks. As you could see tonight, she was finishing at the rim. Earlier in the season, she was missing those shots. Now, she's finishing and getting free throws."
Perkins finished with 18 points to lead all scorers.
"Coach said in the locker room that Claire is a really unselfish player," Perkins said. "She's a really good 3-point shooter and they were trapping her at the top. She saw the open lanes, pitched it to us and it was easy from there.
"Once I made a few lay-ups, I started thinking that it was working. Everybody played the best we could, and it was a perfect night to do it."
Perkins' contributions were especially timely in the absence of injured post player Annelise Davis.
"I knew when Annelise got hurt, it was a big deal because she's such a big part of the team, so Izzy and I and other players knew we had to step up to continue our season," Perkins said.
Carter came off the bench to add 13 points for 19-7 STM, which will travel to No. 3 University Lab in the quarterfinals.
"My teammates helped pump me up," Carter said. "I stayed focused and strong, got to the rim and got fouled, and knocked down free throws.
"I'm usually not a big scorer. I'm more of a passer or defender, but I can knock down shots in big games."
Carter is a bona fide weapon coming off the bench, her coach said.
"I don't think anybody is more consistent than Izzy," Strojny said. "She's in the gym every day, sitting around waiting for her number to be called, and we needed her tonight. She came through big-time."
Teurlings' star inside player, Megan Enderlin, had five points in the first quarter but was limited to two the rest of the way.
"We made an adjustment. We tried a little gimmick defense in the first quarter," Strojny said. "After that, we abandoned it and went man-to-man.
"I spent a lot of time this summer with Todd Russ, the New Iberia boys coach. I learned a lot from him about man-to-man defense. When we played NISH's girls, he told me we were giving up the A gap too much. Tonight, we didn't give up the A gap, and we kept Enderlin out of the lane after the first quarter."
Strojny said his team is full of unselfish players.
"We have a motto, 'Circle of One,' meaning no one is better or worse than another," he said. "We're all one circle, and I think the people in the gym saw that tonight."
Teurlings (16-12) got 10 points from Leigh Labrie.
"Leigh is probably our best all-around player," Heintz said. "We try to get her the ball every time down the floor.
"Early on, we weren't moving our feet on defense, and they did a great job of taking it to the goal. We gave them five or six and-1's in the first half. We just didn't do enough defensively."