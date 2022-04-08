The Southside Sharks shut out the Comeaux Spartans 4-0 Thursday afternoon.
Southside was able to get revenge after losing to Comeaux 5-4 Tuesday in a walk off effort by the Spartans.
Southside head coach Andre Boudreaux said he knew his team would be ready for Thursday’s matchup.
“Anytime we play these guys I know our guys are ready to go,” Boudreaux said. “It was a close game Tuesday. They ended up walking us off. But we had a really good and focused practice and just jumped on them early.”
Senior pitcher Ian Holm was a big part of Southside’s victory. Holm pitched six full innings Thursday but was pulled in the top of the 7th one out from pitching the complete game because of the pitch count rule.
Boudreaux was still proud of his pitcher and how he competed in the game.
“He is just a competitor even if he doesn’t have it early in the game he fights through it and finds his pitches,” Boudreaux said. “He didn’t have the changeup early in the game but he came through and was able to find it later on. He’s been throwing for us since he was a sophomore so he’s been doing that for three years now.”
In addition to Holm’s pitching, senior left fielder Gavyn Menard made two outstanding catches to help his team keep Comeaux’s offense in check.
“I try to get to every ball I can,” Menard said. “Especially when our pitcher is throwing the way he was today.”
Menard is another player Boudreaux had high praise for after the game. Boudreaux said Menard made a couple plays that saved Southside from allowing a run scored.
Offensively, Menard stood out as well hitting two doubles in the game. Menard said he prides himself on being a well rounded baseball player.
“I just try to do my job for my team,” Menard said. “Just get a little spark going and everyone catches it.”
Menard was not the only offensive spark Thursday. Junior catcher Hunter Azemar and junior designated hitter Hunter Hodges each hit a home run. Boudreaux said this was not new to him.
“It is not a surprise to me at all,” Boudreaux said. “Those two guys between the two of them have about 13 or 14 home runs. So it’s something we have grown accustomed to seeing those two guys do.”
Azemar was happy he hit a home run but was more happy that his team came away with the win.
“It felt good to hit the home run,” Azemar said. “But we got out to a great start and just held it.”
There were a few heated verbal exchanges between the two teams Thursday. Umpires gave out warnings to each team and the game went on without another one after the warnings.
Southside will continue its season by hosting Lafayette High at 1 p.m. Saturday, while the Spartans travel to Barbe for a 1 p.m. contest Saturday.