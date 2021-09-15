Iota and Crowley look to continue building on Week 2 victories when the two 3A programs meet in a non-district game Friday at Iota.
Iota (1-1) went into last week's game at St. Louis without injured starting running backs Daylan Lunson and Tyler Charlot, but sophomore Jacob Cormier responded with a 33-carry, 303-yard, three-touchdown effort in a 32-30 win for the Bulldogs.
"Cormier looked like a star who had been doing it a long time," Iota coach Josh Andrus said of the 5-foot-6,145-pounder. "He did get a lot of experience as a freshman. He's not the biggest guy, but he's always had speed."
Andrus said his offensive line, which consists of Nick Hebert, Hanz LaCasse, Ashton Breaux, Diego Desoto and Connor Zinn, controlled the line of scrimmage.
"I feel like our line is one of the best around," he said. "They work together and communicate very well. That makes it easier on the running back. They pretty much dominated up front, which prompted some fans to say they could have run through those holes at 50-years-old."
Charlot and Lunson, who totaled 260 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a Week 1 loss to Iowa, remain questionable this week.
"Charlot has a stiff knee," Andrus said. "Last year, he tore his ACL. We're going to try to work him in slowly. We don't want to rush him back. Lunson has bruised ribs. He could have played last week if we needed him, but it's the same thing. We don't want to rush him."
Quarterback Dawson Wallace completed 7-of-13 passes for 120 yards and two scores last week. Seth Guillory had one catch for 42 yards. Conner Daigle added four receptions for 30 yards and a score, and tight end Owen Harmon caught two passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.
"We ran more than we normally would because we felt like we had the advantage up front," Andrus said. "Wallace made good decisions. Some of his incompletions were situations where he threw it away, and we lived to see another down instead of taking a sack."
Kyron Benoit notched his first victory as Crowley head coach when his Gents raced to a big early lead and went on to hold off Northwest 34-28 in overtime.
"We were up 21-0 and they returned a kick for a touchdown," Benoit said. "Right after that, they blocked a punt and got the ball inside our 30-yard line. They had the momentum and made it a game."
Benoit said his team took care of the football after several miscues in a Week 1 loss to St. Louis.
"It was a tale of two weeks," he said. "We turned the ball over six times against St.Louis. We had no turnovers against Northwest."
Quarterback Omar Butler rushed for 104 yards and four touchdowns, and fullback Jonkeyvan Marks added 100 yards on 14 carries last week.
"We put it on Butler's back," Benoit said. "He's a smart guy who makes sure we have the chance to make a play. He's amazing at checking down at the line. When we game-plan, we show him exactly what we're looking for and, for the most part, he reads the defense correctly.
"Marsh is a bruiser. We're looking for four yards every time he touches the ball. Every once in a while, he'll pop a big one. We're running the triple option out of the pistol formation with an explosive backfield."
Benoit said the Gents and Bulldogs are quite familiar with each other.
"Iota is right there in our backyard," he said. "We keep tabs on each other. Coach Andrus and I are really good friends. They have a tough, hard-nosed football team. We're looking to go in there, play our best, and match their intensity and physicality."