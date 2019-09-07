1. Apparently that Bobcat Magic is still flowing for Eunice High and coach Paul Trosclair’s reigning Class 3A champions. The Bobcats found themselves in an expect dogfight with the Northwest Raiders in Thursday’s season opener in Prairie Ronde, trailing 34-31 early in the fourth quarter. Incredibly, Eunice outscored Northwest 42-0 in the fourth quarter to score a school-record 73 points.
2. The preseason hype for the Vermilion Catholic Screamin’ Eagles wasn’t just hype. The Eagles displayed impressive balance offensively in downing perennial powerhouse Catholic High of New Iberia 43-32 behind 294 yards passing from Drew Lege in addition to 167 rushing yards. VC only punted once in the game and did not commit a turnover.
3. There’s still plenty to prove, but the Teurlings Catholic Rebels’ defense has displayed some awfully good defensive play in recent weeks. After complicating things for Acadiana’s rushing attack in the jamboree, the Rebels shut down Comeaux after giving up 14 early points to record an impressive week one win over the Spartans, who only threw for 52 yards in the game.