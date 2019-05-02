Winning last week’s Region I-5A meet was hard enough as it was for the Lafayette High girls track and field team, but not even extending its regional title streak to four straight gave Lady Lions coach Ron Baillargeon much reason to be optimistic — at least in the short term.
It was a long, hot day at Northwestern State’s Walter P. Ledet Track and Field Complex, which does not feature stadium lights, meaning regional events started at noon. The meet had already been postponed from Thursday to Friday because of inclement weather.
The competition in a regional that contains a large swath of 5A schools is always stiff, especially for a young Lafayette team. The Lady Lions, the runners-up in Class 5A a year ago, bested second-place Ruston by 11 points. They qualified for state in nine events but finished first in just two; Reese Grossie won both the shot put and discus.
“Even with all that, we dropped the baton in the (4x200),” Baillargeon said. “We had some kids step up, but you got to be really mentally tough and physically strong to compete. Luckily, we’re young. I had four freshmen qualify — one in the long jump, one in the 3,200, one in the shot put in the discus and then, in the 4x800, we had two freshmen running.
“All in all, the future looks bright. If we can get a little stronger and tougher, we’re going to be good.”
So while Baillargeon acknowledges Lafayette didn’t get enough competitors to truly compete for a state title Saturday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium, he realizes the Lady Lions’ time in the spotlight will come again. And what his youthful squad has accomplished this year, including claiming their seventh straight parish championship, shouldn’t be diminished.
“It’s monumental, and it shows a lot about the program,” Baillargeon said. “Think about it: This is our fourth (regional title) in a row but our eighth regional championship (overall). We’ve won 11 out of the last 12 district championships, and we’ve won 10 out the last 11 parish championships.
“We’ve been strong and all that. Some years we’re a little stronger than others, but we still manage to (be competitive). It’s just at the (state) level, we need to get more people through or be a little bit stronger.”
Baillargeon said points in the sprinting event Saturday should be divided among a handful of schools, including Lafayette, but St. Joseph’s has a strong advantage in the distance events. Even Ruston could finish higher than the Lady Lions because they have more quality qualifiers, Baillargeon said.
“St. Joseph’s is going to dominate the distance,” Baillargeon said. “They’ll be (first and second in every distance race). … There are no schools that are really strong in the distance, so St. Joseph’s is probably going to sweep the 800 (meters), the 1600, the 3,200 and the 4x800. That right there is possibly 64 points.”
“We’ve always relied on depth and having good numbers and having athletes in every event,” Baillargeon said. “We just didn’t get enough people through.”