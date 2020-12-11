No. 4-seeded Church Point defeated the No. 5 and defending state champion St. James Wildcats 14-7 in the Class 3A quarterfinals in Church Point, earning the Bears their first trip to the semifinals in program history.
"This is just an incredible feeling," Church Point head coach John Craig Arceneaux said. "I'm so happy for these kids, and so happy for this community, who has waited so long for this."
Even better, Church Point will return home for the semifinal round to host Madison Prep, which knocked off No. 1 Jennings on Friday.`
"My hat is off to them (Church Point)," said St. James head coach Robert Valdez said. "They did a good job of containing the line of scrimmage. We had some chances, but it just seemed like we were just putting too much pressure on ourselves to try to execute, which led to some mistakes and turnovers, which you can't make in a game like this, especially on the road."
Church Point got on the scoreboard first at the 0:28 mark of the first quarter, when Dylan Stelly connected with Holden Daigle with a 10-yard touchdown pass, capping off a 10-play, 56 yard drive. Following a successful two-point conversion, gave them an 8-0 lead, an advantage they would take with them into the halftime break.
Church Point, which limited St. James to only 12 offensive plays in the first half, controlled the football for 15:42 over the first 24:00, while outgaining the Wildcats 121-76.
St. James scored its first points at the 5:44 mark of the third quarter when Danile Jupiter scored on a 9-yard touchdown run, wrapping up an 11-play, 82-yard drive, which cut the deficit to 8-7.
The Wildcats had a chance to take the lead on their next possession, but a long 53-yard field goal attempt by Alec Mahler was blocked, which set up a scoring drive that Church Point fans will likely remember for a long time to come.
With 11:39 remaining, the Bears proceeded to go on a 13-play, 51-yard scoring drive that took 7:28 off the clock. It was completed with a 13-yard touchdown run by Stelly, extending the Bears' lead to 14-7.
That turned out to be enough. Church Point, which ran more than twice as many plays as St. James and controlled the football for over 31 minutes, went on to the historic 14-7 triumph.
"We didn't have the ball enough," Valdez said. "That takes away rhythm from you and you tend to press, which is what happened tonight."
"Our goal tonight was to get four yards," said Arceneaux. "If we got four yards, it was a successful play, and if we got more than that it was a great play."
Church Point, which outgained St. James 218-155 in total yards, controlled the clock by throwing only two passes all night, with only one completion.
"We knew we had to hold on to the football and control the clock because they're explosive and have guys that can score from anywhere on the field," said Arceneaux. "Our offense controlled the ball, but our defense did a great job too, so it was just a great team effort.
"It's been such a crazy year, and it continued this week," Arceneaux said. "We lost 14 kids this week because of COVID tracing, we lost our kicker at 2:30 today, we lost all our managers to COVID tracing, we had to get some teachers to come work on the sidelines. It's been a crazy week, but I can't tell you how proud I am of these kids for overcoming it all."
"We didn't execute the way we wanted to execute tonight," said Valdez, who guided St. James to the 2019 Class 3A state title. "But considering everything that was thrown at us in 2020, I'm really proud of my kids, and what we accomplished this year."
"We got our first playoff win, when I got here, in 2008, and that team helped to change the culture, and we've just continued to build and build," said Arceneaux. "In 2013 we lost to Livonia, 27-26, in the quarterfinals. Last year, we lost 14-13 to Jennings, who played for a state championship. The year before that, we lost 57-56 to Sterlington, who played for a state championship. So, we've been close. It just really feels good to get to where we've never been before."