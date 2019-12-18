For the last three decades, Brent Indest has roamed sidelines on high school football fields around the Acadiana area as one of the more emotional and aggressive coaches around.

On Wednesday morning, Indest informed his team at Catholic High of New Iberia that he’s retiring from the coaching profession to pursue private business interests.

“As early as last summer, I had put out some feelers in the private business just to see what was out there,” Indest said. “You kind of get to a point in your career - I’m 53 years old, but I still think I’m young enough to maybe go out and do some things a little more lucrative and make a career of it.

“I got a couple of hits on that and I was very fortunate the last few weeks that I’ve actually had some choices. I had a few options. It’s the kind of jobs that’ll just open up some different avenues for me financially that I didn’t have before.”

In addition to pursuing a job in the oilfield, Indest said he's also beginning a business venture with former Abbeville High quarterback Cooper Collins.

Over the last seven seasons at his alma mater, Indest has led the Panthers to a 72-13 overall record, including the program’s first state title since 1962.

Overall, Indest’s career record is 191-82. His head coaching career began at Abbeville High, where he was an assistant coach for five seasons. After a 60-34 record and a state semifinal appearance in Vermilion Parish, Indest went to Crowley High for three seasons with a 22-11 record.

He took a one-year break to being an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech in 2007, only to realize that wasn’t for him. For the next two years, Indest coach at Kaplan for two seasons with a 14-7 record.

The UL graduate then led Carencro for three seasons with a 26-11 record, including a state finals appearance in 2011.

“As great as the last seven years have been for me at Catholic High, it’s also been rough on me physically,” Indest explained. “We’re not afforded near the staff of the people we compete against. It forces me to do a lot of things that I’d rather not do, relative to coaching multiple positions.

“I can’t really say that I saw it coming, but I do know the last couple of years became really taxing for me due to the shortage of help we’ve had.”

Like all coaches who leave the sport, the former All-State quarterback from Catholic High, will miss the competition, but relish the free time and opportunities away from coaching.

“It’s bittersweet, but I do think we’re both looking forward to significantly more income as well as being free on weekends in the fall,” Indest said. “She loves going to college football games and I’ve pretty much shot down going to college games in the fall. Other than one UL game in the last five games, because I work all weekend.

“There are many things I’m going to miss about coaching with the kids being the No. 1 thing, but it’s just something that I feel is the right time.”

Indest was a three-time All-State Coach of the Year – the only coach in LHSAA history to achieve that feat at three different schools.

“I’m looking forward to being able to do things in the fall other than watch film on the weekends,” Indest said.