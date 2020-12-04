The Parkview Baptist defense made St. Thomas More’s prolific offense work hard for everything it got.
Walker Howard and Co. were up to the task, however, in a 35-0 victory over the Eagles in a Division II state quarterfinal contest Friday at Cougar Stadium.
Under pressure for most of the night, the LSU commitment, Howard, still completed 27 of 48 passes for 390 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
Wide receiver Jack Bech, another LSU commitment, had eight catches for 153 yards.
It was actually St. Thomas More’s defense that shined the brightest in Friday’s win. Parkview’s offense finished with just four first downs, 49 yards passing and 61 yards rushing.
The Cougars will now play University High in the semifinals next Friday.
Parkview’s defense certainly made it tough on the Cougars’ offense in the first half.
Walker Howard hit Paxton Perret for 24 yards and then Carter Arceneaux twice for 23 to reach the red zone, but the Eagles stiffened with help on an illegal man downfield on a touchdown pass to Arceneaux in the end zone.
After turning it over on downs there, a holding penalty on STM forced a punt, before another turnover on downs by STM at the Parkview 21.
During that stretch, however, STM’s defense limited the Eagles’ offense to three straight punts with only one first down. The Cougars finally turned that good field position into a score on their fourth drive. Tobin Thevenot did the honors with a 5-yard touchdown to end the five-play, 33-yard drive for the 7-0 lead with 26.1 seconds left in the first half.
Parkview’s defense, though, stood strong, limiting the Cougars to a third turnover on downs on their next possession at the Eagles’ 47.
STM added another touchdown before the half on an 8-yard pass to Carter Domingue to end a nine-play, 86-yard drive in 3:02. Completions of 20 yards to Jack Bech and 21 yards to Jaxon Moncla sparked the drive.
The Cougars finished the first half with 14 first downs, 182 yards passing and 54 rushing, while limiting Parkview to three first downs, 39 yards rushing and 21 passing.
Parkview was hampered by 10 flags for 92 yards in the first half.
By the end of the game, Parkview was penalized 13 for 117 yards, while STM was flagged 11 times for 110 yards.
Christopher Morton added a 5-yard touchdown run and Carter Arceneaux an 18-yard TD catch in the second half.