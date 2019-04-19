The Ascension Episcopal softball team will play Notre Dame in the Division III quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday in Crowley, a David versus Goliath matchup in every sense of the phrase.
Really, Notre Dame is more Goliath than Ascension is David. The Lady Pios are not only the No. 1 seed and the defending champions in this division. They’re 29-0 despite returning only one starter from last year’s team and needing to replace their coach in the offseason.
So the eighth-seeded Lady Blue Gators (15-7) will enter Saturday’s game as a decided underdog and will have to play “flawless” to win, Ascension coach Heath Whittington said. But the result of the game shouldn’t devalue what Ascension has accomplished this year. In fact, Whittington said playing a team of Notre Dame’s caliber will give his players a window into what he hopes is the program’s future.
“Obviously they’re ranked No. 1 in the state for a reason, so it lets our young players kind of see the vision and the direction that we want to go and we want to be in," Whittington said. "So we take it as a really positive opportunity. We’re going to go over there and do our best and play our game.”
But this season, Whittington’s fifth as head coach, has been another step in the direction he wants it to go. Ascension is a far cry from where it was in 2016, when it lost its first 18 games.
After reaching the playoffs last year for the first time in the program’s six years under the LHSAA, Ascension hosted and won a playoff game for the first time Tuesday. The Lady Blue Gators — outplayed for much of the contest, Whittington said — erased a five-run deficit in the seventh inning, punctuated by sophomore catcher Lily Dore’s bases-clearing double, to beat ninth-seeded Episcopal 7-6.
“In my 24 years of coach — I coached baseball for 19 years — I’ve only had one other game that was that thrilling of a comeback,” Whittington said. “But to be down 6-1 and to come back and win 7-6 … and we had two calls go against us in that inning. They were the right calls, but it just seemed like nothing was going to go right. But it was exciting. Exciting win, great game to watch, great atmosphere.”
The fact that Ascension returned to the postseason this season, let alone hosting and winning a game, surprised Whittington because of what he had coming back. He returned just three starters and most of his new starters would be underclassmen, including a few in the seventh or eighth grade.
Utilizing middle-school-aged players is not uncommon among varsity programs at smaller schools, including at a school like Ascension that has its own middle school. But what makes Whittington’s job of building a competitive softball team even more difficult is that many of his players have never played softball before joining the Lady Blue Gators.
Even one of Whittington’s best players and one of two seniors, pitcher Elise Juneau, hadn’t played softball before her eighth grade year, and she didn’t become a pitcher until her sophomore year.
“Three years ago we had no pitcher in the program,” Whittington said. “I had to make her into a pitcher, and she wanted to pitch. We worked at it, and she’s improved drastically. She’s very coachable and listened to everything I told her, so that makes it easy when you’ve got a good listener and a good player.”
Building a roster in itself has been a challenge for Whittington. Like several programs around the area, numbers have dwindled because of lack of feeder programs, which has resulted in a lack of interest once kids get to high school.
Whittington played a direct role in starting a feeder program for fifth- through eighth-graders at Ascension’s middle school, but he still relies on players, even upperclassmen who play other sports, with no experience before high school. Summer teams and summer camps he’s tried to institute in the past have been unsuccessful because of a lack of participation. To compensate, he’s taken a handful of varsity players to summer camps in the past.
“To build a high school softball program when you’ve had, virtually, girls that have never played the sport before that are stepping on the field or putting a glove on for the first time, you’ve got to have a lot of patience,” Whittington said. “We’ve only got one girl in our program that plays summer softball, Kaitlyn Romero, so it’s been a struggle.”
“High school softball has come a long way in the last 10 years,” he added, “and it’s just tough to build a program today when you just don’t have girls that have experience.”
So Whittington has plenty of reason to be optimistic if Ascension can take this step with so much youth on the diamond
“Having a young team, just trying to keep the program going in the right track, 14-7 was a great year,” Whittington said. “Then to host a home playoff game and to actually win it was a good stepping point for us to build for the future.”