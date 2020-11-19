The current power ratings have Breaux Bridge sitting on the outside of the Class 4A playoff bracket at No. 35.
Coach Chad Pourciau said the Tigers (2-5, 1-1 in District 6-4A) will likely reach the playoffs with a win at Livonia (4-2, 2-1) on Friday.
"If we win, we get in," said Pourciau, whose team reached the 2019 quarterfinals. "Livonia is already in the playoffs. They're an athletic team."
Breaux Bridge quarterback Tanner Reed ranks seventh in the area with 818 yards passing and nine touchdowns with six interceptions.
"The thing early in the year was turnovers," Pourciau said. "He's improved with his ball security and has been making progress."
The Tigers are balanced on offense with receivers Caleb Goodie (23 catches, 280 yards, 4 TDs) and Cole Fuselier (14-207, 2 TDs) and Jamal Sylvester, who has 632 yards rushing on 98 attempts with six scores and 13 catches for 161 yards and two TDs.
"Jamal and Cohen Boyd (48-243, 2 TDs) have been effective carrying the ball," Pourciau said. "That's important offensively because it allows you to not be one-dimensional. We had a lot of guys coming back on the offensive line, but we weren't as good up front as we expected early in the year.
"Cole has been good. Goodie has been really good. He's just a sophomore. With all the COVID-19 stuff, colleges can't get out and evaluate kids, but when they're able to they'll be interested. He hasn't been 100% with some hamstring issues, but he's still making plays."
Pourciau said his defense is spearheaded by linebackers Antonio Alexander and Brandon Boyd.
"We're not real big up front," he said. "We have three little guys who battle. It's the same way in the secondary. Alexander and Boyd have been helping the whole unit play better lately.
"They've been flying around to the ball. We played a tough schedule early in the year and were trying to find ourselves offensively."
Looking for insurance
Rayne can solidify its playoff spot and move up in the seedings with a win at home over Comeaux.
"I think we're in regardless," Rayne coach Kaine Guidry said. "We're at No. 26 or so in the 4A brackets. With a win, we're definitely in. With a loss, we'll likely still sneak in."
The Wolves (3-4) have lost two in a row, falling to to Division III No. 3 Lafayette Christian (5-1) and No. 4 Notre Dame (6-1).
"We've played a brutal schedule," Guidry said. "It's one of those things where we played a couple of teams we're better than and beat them. Then we ran into Dutchtown and got destroyed.
"We took Eunice to double overtime and should have won. After the district win against North Vermilion, we lost to LCA and Notre Dame, who are two of the best teams in the state. That took a shot at our confidence level."
Guidry hopes his team can regain some confidence against Comeaux (0-5), which has only scored 33 points this season.
"It's an opportunity to get some confidence back," he said. "But if we don't play well, Comeaux will win."
The Rayne offense is propelled by tailback Ron Charles, who is fifth among area rushers with 704 yards and nine touchdowns on 131 carries.
"He's our guy," Guidry said. "Our offense is tailback-driven. We put our best guy at that position."
Darren Chevalier has added 333 yards on 62 carries with three touchdowns.
"He's a sophomore who splits carries with Ron," Guidry said of Chevalier. "He's more of a downhill runner while Ron is a more shifty-type of back.
"We were averaging around 240 yards rushing before the Notre Dame and LCA games. Bleyton Francis, our wildcat quarterback, plays every down on defense. We want to get him the ball more often."
In 2017, the Wolves reached the 4A semifinals under then-coach Curt Ware. Guidry said he believes his squad has what it takes to notch an upset or two when the postseason begins next week.
"Last year, we went up to Shreveport as a No. 21 seed and lost 7-6 to Northwood," Guidry said. "This season has gone pretty much how we expected. We beat the teams we're supposed to beat."
VC primed for playoffs
Vermilion Catholic is undefeated with the No. 2 rating in Division IV heading into Friday's game against Central Catholic (2-4, 2-2 in District 8-1A).
"We had a great game Friday vs. Covenant Christian," VC coach Broc Prejean said. "The kids did great. They're ecstatic to be undefeated.
"We're more excited to just continue playing, and we are fortunate to be out there putting solid performances together."
VC (6-0, 4-0) is averaging 50.6 points per game with quarterback Drew Lege directing the offense.
“The offense has been outstanding," Prejean said. "We’ve gotten the running game going the past two weeks. Our defense did a great job, too. We had three pick-sixes. We’re playing complementary football right now."
Lege ranks second among area passers with 1,917 yards and 25 touchdowns and only two interceptions for the Screamin' Eagles, who project second in the Division IV playoffs behind Calvary Baptist.
“The No. 1 seed seems pretty unlikely," Prejean said. "There’s a lot of uncertainty, so we just have to control what we can control. There’s going to be a lot more shakeup in the power ratings than people realize. Unless you’re No. 1, there’s a lot of uncertainty.
“We had expectations of competing for a state championship. The guys have prepared themselves accordingly, but we have to prepare for this Friday before we can worry about that.”