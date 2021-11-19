SULPHUR — The story behind Episcopal School of Acadiana winning the Division IV girls title at the Ochsner/LHSAA Swimming State meet can be summed up in one sentence.
After two years of preparation, the little team that could became the Class B team that did win a LHSAA title Thursday night.
“They were knocking it out of the park. Every swim they did was either perfect … it was either a personal best or a team record,” ESA coach Glen Armentor said. “I told them two years ago they had the potential to win a state championship.
“For a school that is in the cane fields of Cade, Louisiana, that is a Class B school to beat teams as big as some of these teams is a significant event.”
It is the first LHSAA swimming title for the Falcons, who finished with 272 points during the finals held at the SPAR Aquatic Center. Menard of Alexandria (242) and Ascension Episcopal (272 ½) were the other top team finishers in the division that includes schools from Class 2A-C.
Pope John Paul II won its second straight Division IV boys title with 319 points. E.D. White Catholic won the Division III titles decided earlier in the day.
Regan Manning helped set the tone for ESA by winning two individual events. Manning won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 56.82 seconds and later came back to win the 500 freestyle in 5:12.58.
Alvarez was the 100 breaststroke champion with a time of 1:13.47 and also placed second in the 200 individual medley.
The Falcons won the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Ascension Episcopal’s Brooke Gill was another double winner, taking top honors in the 200 IM (2:15.38) and the 100 backstroke (1:01.05).
Teurlings Catholic’s Avery Henke was a double winner in the Division III boys meet. He won the 200 IM in 1:51.53 and the 100 breaststroke in 57.26 seconds.