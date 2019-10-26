ACA.SouthsideLafayette6.102519
Lafayette running back Derezz Landry runs with the ball against Southside during their high school football game at Teurlings Catholic High School on Oct. 24, 2019 in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Thursday, Oct. 31

Breaux Bridge at Opelousas

Delcambre at West St. Mary

Gueydan at Basile

Friday, Nov. 1

Acadiana at Barbe

Southside at Comeaux

Sam Houston at Lafayette

Sulphur at New Iberia

Carencro at St. Thomas More

Teurlings Catholic at St. Martinville

Northside at Westgate

Cecilia at Livonia

Beau Chene at Albany

Eunice at North Vermilion

Lafayette Christian at Rayne

Mamou at Church Point

Northwest at Iota

Abbeville at Kaplan

Crowley at Erath

Lake Arthur at Notre Dame

Port Barre at Welsh

Ascension Episcopal at Loreauville

Catholic-New Iberia at Jeanerette

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at North Central

Sacred Heart-Ville Platte at Opelousas Catholic

Westminster Christian at St. Edmund

Vermilion Catholic at Covenant Christian

Central Catholic at Highland Baptist

