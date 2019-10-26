Thursday, Oct. 31
Breaux Bridge at Opelousas
Delcambre at West St. Mary
Gueydan at Basile
Friday, Nov. 1
Acadiana at Barbe
Southside at Comeaux
Sam Houston at Lafayette
Sulphur at New Iberia
Carencro at St. Thomas More
Teurlings Catholic at St. Martinville
Northside at Westgate
Cecilia at Livonia
Beau Chene at Albany
Eunice at North Vermilion
Lafayette Christian at Rayne
Mamou at Church Point
Northwest at Iota
Abbeville at Kaplan
Crowley at Erath
Lake Arthur at Notre Dame
Port Barre at Welsh
Ascension Episcopal at Loreauville
Catholic-New Iberia at Jeanerette
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at North Central
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte at Opelousas Catholic
Westminster Christian at St. Edmund
Vermilion Catholic at Covenant Christian
Central Catholic at Highland Baptist