There was a lot for Ascension Episcopal coach Stephen Hearen to digest after the Blue Gators blew past Franklin 41-14 at home Friday.
For starters, Connor Edmond scored four touchdowns and Peyton Woodring set a state-record with a 60-yard field goal as the Blue Gators claimed their first district title since 2016.
It was the fourth win in a row for Ascension Episcopal (5-5, 4-1 District 8-2A) in Hearen's first year at the helm.
"I told our guys that I'm obviously proud of them, but it's hard for me to say how much it means to me," said Hearen, whose team stayed the course after beginning the season 0-4.
"With the way we started the year, we had a lot of opportunities to shut it down."
The Blue Gators, who held a 7-6 lead after each team scored on its first possession, proceeded to score 27 straight points.
Edmond's four-yard run on the last play of the third quarter pushed the lead to 34-7.
At the 2:25 mark of the second quarter, Ascension Episcopal quarterback Cade Dardar got up slowly following a 25-yard keeper, and he didn't return to the field.
Edmond, who had already scored on a 40-yard reception from Dardar, moved to quarterback. One play later, he carried off-tackle through the left side of the line and eluded multiple defenders near the end zone for a 51-yard score and a 24-7 lead.
"He's a hard guy to square up," Hearen said of the junior. "He's kind of shifty. It's hard to draw a bead on him. He made a couple of guys miss, and he's also a 100 and 200 meter track kid. If he gets in the open field, he can run a little bit."
Edmond rushed for 85 yards on 12 carries with three TDs, completed 3 of 3 passes for 49 yards and intercepted a Franklin pass in the end zone when the outcome was still in question.
"When Cade got hurt, I knew I'd have to go in and fill the role," Edmond said. "I was a little nervous, for sure, but I knew my teammates had my back. I'm so happy for this team."
"He was ready to go when we called his number," Hearen said. "That's the kind of player Connor is."
With six seconds left in the first half, defensive back Blake Sylvester intercepted a Franklin pass at the 50-yard line. Without hesitation, Hearen ushered Woodring into the game, and the University of Georgia commitment split the uprights to break the record of 59 yards that was jointly held by Ouachita Christian's Keith Andrews (2000) and St. Thomas More's Lucas Murphy (2001).
"I've known the record since my sophomore year," said Woodring, whose previous personal best was 56 yards. "I set it as my goal to break the record while I was in high school. I had to aim a little right because it was windy. When it went through, I was ecstatic."
Woodring added a 49-yard field goal in the first half, and he narrowly missed a 57-yarder.
"I didn't know it was going to be a record," Hearen said of the 60-yarder. "With his leg, you feel comfortable that, at the very least, you're going to get a touchback.
"He's obviously a talented guy. He's also a mentally strong uy. I have faith in him to give us a shot from anywhere in that area."
Freshman defensive back Andrew McCormick added another interception for the Blue Gators, and Caleb Broussard, Thomas Bond, Hunter Fontenot and Zach Broussard were among the defenders that constantly harassed Franklin quarterback Jayklon Ceasar.
"Our guys up front played with so much energy," Hearen said of his defense, which forced two three-and-outs and two turnovers after Franklin's first drive.
It was a huge concern when Dardar left the game, but Hearen said the initial reports are good.
"He wound up landing on the ball on that last play," Hearen said. "Talking to our trainer, Cade kind of bounced back quickly, but knowing we could Connor in and run the ball effectively, we erred on the side of caution."
Dardar rushed for 105 yards on 11 carries and passed for another 100 yards with scoring strikes to Edmond and Austin Mills, who caught eight passes for 83 yards.
Franklin finished the regular season (4-6, 3-2).