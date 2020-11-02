In what has been a crazy year when several sports have seen their schedules altered, the LHSAA prep volleyball playoffs are scheduled for their usual time.
The playoffs begin this week, and several Acadiana area teams have a shot at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner, with 12 area teams earning a top 10 seed in their division.
Altogether 26 Acadiana area teams made the playoffs. Area coaches appear optimistic about their teams' chances to make postseason runs.
Teurlings, STM on top again
The bar has been set so high for Teurlings and St. Thomas More that anything short of a trip to the Division II state title game would be a disappointment.
Both teams enter as the top seeds in Division II. The Rebels are the No. 1 and the Cougars are the No. 2, and both and have been playing some of their best volleyball down the stretch.
The Rebels will be going for their eighth straight state title under coach Terry Hebert and have a strong core once again led by senior outside hitter Cicily Hidalgo.
"It's going to be a tight race between us and St. Thomas More," Hebert said. "We played two good quality opponents to close the regular season in Notre Dame and Acadiana. We've gone back and forth with STM with both of us being seeded No. 1 at times."
The Cougars appear to be the Rebels' biggest threat, and they are led by senior setter Bailey Toups.
"I'm feeling really good," Cougars coach Jessica Burke said. "I'm happy with where the team is at right now. I couldn't be happier with how we're playing. This is one of our better case scenarios as far as seeding, so we're grateful for the opportunity. We'll have to execute no matter the seed, but it's definitely a blessing. We'll go as far as Bailey (Toups) will take us."
A potential challenger to the Rebels and Cougars appears to be No. 3 seed Academy of Our Lady.
“I haven’t seen Academy of Our Lady,” Hebert said. “They’re 23-0, but from what I understand, they haven’t played a tough schedule. The depth of their schedule doesn’t look as strong as ours or St. Thomas More. If we do what we need to do and STM does what they need to do, we’re probably going to see them in the finals.”
“That would be fun (to face Teurlings),” Burke said. “They’re a solid team with a lot of weapons. No matter what it would be a good game, but we have a lot of games left before that.”
Rams on the rise
While Division I is made up of several powerhouses, the Acadiana Rams are a rising team that could make a playoff run.
Acadiana was busy last week with playoff preparations, and while they fell short of the district title after dropping a match to Sulphur last Monday, they rebounded to beat Lafayette High and are slotted as the No. 9 seed in Division I.
“Division I is the toughest division in all of volleyball,” Rams coach Celie Ulm said. “But I feel good about our chances. We know we’ll have a tough opponent in the first and/or second round, but if we play to our potential, we’ll be OK.” ”We were the district runner-up behind Sulphur. After a loss, it was good to fight back and work on the things we need to. It’s a mental boost going into the next few games.”
Notre Dame, Ascension hope to return
Division IV, District 3-IV might be the best district in Division IV with four strong Acadiana area teams in Notre Dame, Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-New Iberia and Lafayette Christian.
Notre Dame won the district and ended up the highest seed of the group at No. 5, setting up a potential rematch against No. 1 Parkview Baptist in the semifinals, but Pios coach Tara Young is confident that her team will be ready.
“We played Parkview, and we went five with them,” Young said. “I feel like we did what we could do to prepare ourselves for a postseason without having our tournament. We scheduled some things on weekends, so I feel like we’ve done what we could do to prepare ourself in a really weird time.”
Ascension Episcopal coach Jill Braun wasn’t too pleased about being the No. 8 seed considering they beat No. 6 Catholic-NI in the regular season, but she’s confident that her team can get back to the Pontchartrain Center.
“I’m disappointed in the spot we got considering we beat Catholic High in three,” Braun said. “It was a tough draw and gives us a tough regional game against Parkview, which we lost to in three, but it was a tough match. We’re playing better volleyball now than we were then, so we’ll give them a run for their money. I’m confident in my team and their ability.”
The Lady Pios could end up facing the Lady Blue Gators if they can fend off Parkview, and Young feels like consistency will be key for her team.
“We’ve got to find some consistency,” Young said. “We look great for quite a few points and then we bleed quite a few points. We’ve just got to take care of the ball to pass and serve aggressively, and we’ve got to take care of the ball on our side.”
No. 3 WCA has high hopes
While Westminster Christian is still considered a young team by coach Keith Leon, they have put together a strong regular season and set themselves up nicely for the playoffs.
The Crusaders enter as the No. 3 seed in Division V after finishing with a 17-4 regular-season record.
"I feel pretty good about our chances," Leon said about getting to the state tournament. "We still have a young team with only one senior starter, but they've been playing good together. I'm feeling good heading into the playoffs and am pleased with our seed. I feel like it gives us a good chance to make the Pontchartrain Center, and that would be great for our young team to experience that."
While the Crusaders are young, they have a veteran leader in senior Emma Bacila.
"I think we have what it takes to make it to the Pontchartrain Center," Leon said. "It will be really tough once we get there, but I think we can do it. Emma (Bacila) has been starting since eighth grade. If she can come out and lead the team, I think we can do it."
Note: Any team that has to cancel a playoff game because of COVID-19 will have to forfeit and be eliminated. Their opponent will automatically advance.