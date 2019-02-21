Teurlings Catholic had no answer for Kennedi Jackson on Wednesday night.
Ursuline Academy’s senior six-foot-4 center finished the game with a double-double (18 points and 22 rebounds) in the Lions’ 49-36 win over the Rebels.
By halftime, Jackson already had 18 points and 10 rebounds.
“It wouldn’t be possible without my teammates. They’re the ones who pass me the ball and take the shots,” Jackson said. “By them shooting and me getting the rebounds, it motivates my team, so that’s my contribution.”
With the win, No. 4 seeded Ursuline snapped the Rebels' 19-game win streak dating to December.
“They won 19 games in a row, so we’re really excited about winning this game,” Goff said. “I don’t care who you’re playing, that’s tough.”
Jackson’s counterpart in the paint was 6-1 junior Kiersten Nelson, who finished with nine points, five assists, nine rebounds, a block and two steals.
“We had to come together as a team and we had to get this win for each other," Nelson said. "We didn’t want to come out here and be all stern and be like ‘oh my gosh, we have to win this game.’ We just wanted to come out here and have fun."
The duo accounted for 27 points and 31 of the team’s 43 rebounds.
“We just let them do what they do — rebound,” Goff said. “We try to do as best as we can to get them in a one-on-one matchup and if they do that, they’re going to get good shots off.”
The pair said their success comes from over five years playing with each other, stemming from a friendship on and off the court.
“It’s like I know what she’s going to do before she does it and I know how to read her without even making eye contact sometimes,” Jackson said. “The chemistry and by us playing together for so long and us being best friends off the court — we read off each other.”
Teurlings Catholic coach Joe Heintz said it was tough to match up with Ursuline’s forwards in the loss, but he praised his team for their success this season.
“We were outsized, everybody knows that. We knew that coming into the game it was going to be a handful. That’s why we tried to do some full-court pressure. Early on, we didn’t score enough to get into our full-court pressure,” Heintz said. “I’m so proud of them, we had an unbelievable year, one of the best year’s we’ve had in school history. The girls lay it on the line every time they step on the floor, whether it’s practice of a game.”
The Lions controlled the first half, going up 18-7 after one quarter. Just before the half, Tyrielle Williams sunk a half-court buzzer beater sending the Lions into the break with a 35-18 lead.
Ursuline distanced themselves in the third, leading 43-26 and closed out the game with ball control in the fourth quarter.
“It’s kind of expected for us. We preached this from October, this is where we’re supposed to be. It would kind of be an upset if we’re not there,” Goff said. “The parents and the kids started this whole saying, ‘winning’s in our DNA.’ I think the kids really bought into that.”
With the win, No. 4 Ursuline will face No. 1 Lee Magnet in the Divison II semifinals in a rematch of last year’s state final.
“We kind of knew that Lee would have to be the one we’d have to match up with eventually. I think they knew the same thing,” Goff said. “Our worry is adversity, so it doesn’t really matter who we play, it’s all about us. This whole season has been adversity. Whatever they give us, we’re going to fight back. We got a bunch of fighters over here. We’re peaking at the right time.”