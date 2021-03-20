BASEBALL
Loreauville 8, St. Edmund 3
Church Point 3, Crowley 0
North Vermilion 14, Hanson 5
Port Barre 6, Mamou 3
Ascension Catholic 3, Catholic-NI 2
Notre Dame 6, Rayne 2
Iota 17, Erath 0
Erath 17, Westlake 3
Ascension Episcopal 8, Cecilia 1
Eunice 11, Breaux Bridge 10
Delcambre 8, Erath 3
Acadiana 3, Denham Springs 1
Port Barre 13, Mamou 2
Loreauville 6, Opelousas Catholic 2
Parkview Baptist 6, Catholic-NI 3
Crowley 8, Church Point 7
Comeaux 5, Cedar Creek 2
New Iberia 28, LaGrange 0
Southside 7, Denham Springs 1
North Vermilion 13, Cedar Creek 3
Carencro 11, Alexandria 5
Walker 2, St. Thomas More 0
Teurlings 15, Northshore 2
Opelousas 5, St. Martinville 4
University Academy 14, Abbeville 2
Centerville 8, ESA 3
Westminster 10, Avoyelles Charter 0
Lafayette Christian 16, David Thibodaux 1
Hanson 16, Kaplan 2
Port Barre 2, Mamou 1
SCHEDULES
Monday’s Games
Breaux Bridge at Opelousas Catholic, Pine Prairie at St. Edmund, Northside Christian at Elizabeth, Delcambre at Abbeville.
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Lafayette at Acadiana, New Iberia at Comeaux, Sulphur at Southside, Sam Houston at Barbe.
4-4A - Rayne at Eunice, LaGrange at North Vermilion.
5-4A - Teurlings at Carencro, Westgate at St. Thomas More.
6-4A - Beau Chene at Livonia, Opelousas at Cecilia, Episcopal of Acadiana at Breaux Bridge.
5-3A - Iota at Church Point, Northwest at Pine Prairie, Mamou at Ville Platte.
6-3A - Abbeville at St. Martinville, Kaplan at Erath, David Thibodaux at Crowley.
6-2A - Notre Dame at Lafayette Christian, Welsh at Port Barre.
7-2A - Delcambre at Catholic-NI, Houma at West St. Mary, Franklin at Loreauville.
5-1A - Hanson at St. Edmund, Westminster at Vermilion Catholic.
8-1A - AJ Ellender at Highland Baptist.
6-C - Northside Christian at Johnson Bayou,
SOFTBALL
Loreauville 22, St. Martinville 8
Doyle 22, Teurlings 5
Loreauville 17, St. Joseph’s Academy 9
Iota 11, Eunice 5
Opelousas Catholic 13, Eunice 10
Natchitoches-Central 6, Beau Chene 3
Erath 18, Westlake 3
St. Amant 10, Kaplan 1
Destrehan 7, Kaplan 3
Ascension Episcopal 16, Dodson 0
Westminster 12, Family Community 2