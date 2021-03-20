BASEBALL

Loreauville 8, St. Edmund 3

Church Point 3, Crowley 0

North Vermilion 14, Hanson 5

Port Barre 6, Mamou 3

Ascension Catholic 3, Catholic-NI 2

Notre Dame 6, Rayne 2

Iota 17, Erath 0

Erath 17, Westlake 3

Ascension Episcopal 8, Cecilia 1

Eunice 11, Breaux Bridge 10

Delcambre 8, Erath 3

Acadiana 3, Denham Springs 1

Port Barre 13, Mamou 2

Loreauville 6, Opelousas Catholic 2

Parkview Baptist 6, Catholic-NI 3

Crowley 8, Church Point 7

Comeaux 5, Cedar Creek 2

New Iberia 28, LaGrange 0

Southside 7, Denham Springs 1

North Vermilion 13, Cedar Creek 3

Carencro 11, Alexandria 5

Walker 2, St. Thomas More 0

Teurlings 15, Northshore 2

Opelousas 5, St. Martinville 4

University Academy 14, Abbeville 2

Centerville 8, ESA 3

Westminster 10, Avoyelles Charter 0

Lafayette Christian 16, David Thibodaux 1

Hanson 16, Kaplan 2

Port Barre 2, Mamou 1

SCHEDULES

Monday’s Games

Breaux Bridge at Opelousas Catholic, Pine Prairie at St. Edmund, Northside Christian at Elizabeth, Delcambre at Abbeville.

Tuesday’s Games

3-5A - Lafayette at Acadiana, New Iberia at Comeaux, Sulphur at Southside, Sam Houston at Barbe.

4-4A - Rayne at Eunice, LaGrange at North Vermilion. 

5-4A - Teurlings at Carencro, Westgate at St. Thomas More.

6-4A - Beau Chene at Livonia, Opelousas at Cecilia, Episcopal of Acadiana at Breaux Bridge.

5-3A - Iota at Church Point, Northwest at Pine Prairie, Mamou at Ville Platte.

6-3A - Abbeville at St. Martinville, Kaplan at Erath, David Thibodaux at Crowley.

6-2A - Notre Dame at Lafayette Christian, Welsh at Port Barre.

7-2A - Delcambre at Catholic-NI, Houma at West St. Mary, Franklin at Loreauville.

5-1A - Hanson at St. Edmund, Westminster at Vermilion Catholic.

8-1A - AJ Ellender at Highland Baptist.

6-C - Northside Christian at Johnson Bayou, 

SOFTBALL

Loreauville 22, St. Martinville 8

Doyle 22, Teurlings 5

Loreauville 17, St. Joseph’s Academy 9

Iota 11, Eunice 5

Opelousas Catholic 13, Eunice 10

Natchitoches-Central 6, Beau Chene 3

Erath 18, Westlake 3

St. Amant 10, Kaplan 1

Destrehan 7, Kaplan 3

Ascension Episcopal 16, Dodson 0

Westminster 12, Family Community 2

