Sometimes all a team needs is a breakthrough postseason moment, and the floodgates of success burst open.
In Louisiana high school basketball, the barrier is the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA basketball tournament at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
Nevertheless, reaching the state tournament for the first time is a milestone moment that, even in the split era, is difficult to attain. Getting there consistently is even more a challenge.
But once you’ve done it, expectations raise and return trips are more feasible. Take Carencro boys basketball team for example.
Before last year, when the Bears won the Class 4A state championship for the first time, Carencro had never been to the semifinals. After slogging it out with Huntington in the second round, the fifth-seeded Bears (23-10) are set to host No. 20 Livonia in the quarterfinals. This comes after losing six contributors from last year’s team, including four senior starters.
“The way that we’ve been able to evolve through the years, we weren’t able to work like that or have the kids to be able to do that years ago,” said Carencro coach Christopher Kovatch in an interview with ESPN 1420 in Lafayette. “So it’s nice to be in that position, got to admit.”
There are 12 Acadiana area boys teams that reached the quarterfinals, but the Carencro-Livonia matchup is one of three high-profile matchups with intriguing story lines. Perhaps the biggest of them all is the Westgate-Breaux Bridge game on the opposite side of the Class 4A bracket, an old district rivalry with unprecedented stakes.
“I was talking with my coach, and there’s a chance this environment will be better than the one we will play in the Top 28,” Breaux Bridge coach Chad Pourciau said.
The third-seeded Tigers (30-5) have been to the state tournament only three times and not since 1972.
“We’ve always been known for football here,” Pourciau said. “That’s always been the case. ... But the past four years I’ve been here we’ve had some success, so we’re hoping we can just break through. It would be great for our kids, for our community, for our school, for all of us.”
Sixth-seeded Westgate (22-9) is an example of one of those programs that has seemed to build off reaching the state tournament for the first time, when they won the Class 5A championship in 2007. It took 10 years for the Tigers to get back to the semifinals, but they are now in position to do it for the third year in a row.
“Those expectations probably started a couple of years before ‘07, probably around 2005, because we had been to a couple of quarterfinal games,” Winston said. “Since then, it’s kind of a measuring stick. Is it a fair measuring stick? Probably not because it is very, very difficult to get to the (state tournament). Things have to fall right."
The other high-profile area matchup is a battle between two Lafayette schools in Division II, one that would be a familiar face in Lake Charles and another that would be one of the new kids on the block.
St. Thomas More, the defending champions in Division II, is set to host David Thibodaux, which will be the first time the two programs have met in a meaningful game.
“It’s exciting,” said STM coach Danny Broussard. “On the other hand, I think if we were on opposite sides, we’d both have a great chance to get there. So it’s one of those Catch-22s.”
The fourth-seeded Cougars (19-10) would be making their 14th appearance in the state tournament, having won three times and finished as the runner-up three other times. This will be the fifth-seeded Bulldogs (21-11) third straight quarterfinals trip, but if the breakthrough moment is to happen this year, David Thibodaux coach Vincent Hicks will have to outduel a coach he admires.
“This is a major goal for us to get past this game and get over that hump, so to speak,” Hicks said. “I feel like once we get over that hump, hopefully we’ll be visiting Top 28 pretty often.”