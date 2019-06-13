One of the Acadiana area's best soccer players in recent memory has been recognized as the state's best for the 2018-19 season.
St. Thomas More forward Maddie Moreau has been named the Louisiana Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year, the company announced Thursday morning.
Moreau, an LSU signee, is the third former Cougar to earn this distinction, joining Kellie Murphy (2007-08) and Rachel Cohen (1999-00), and makes her eligible for the Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year award. Gatorade Player of the Year awards are given to one athlete in each state and the District of Columbia in 12 different sports, so Moreau is one of just 607 student-athletes in the country to receive this honor for the 2018-19 school year.
Last year, St. Scholastica Academy's Sydney Vincens was named Louisiana Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
It's the biggest award Moreau has received after her brilliant senior season. Aside from being named the Offensive Most Valuable Player of District 3-II, the lighting-quick striker was named The Acadiana Advocate's All-Metro MVP and the Louisiana High School Soccer Coaches Association's Division II Offensive MVP.
She was also named the Most Outstanding Player in the 2019 Division II championship game, a 2-0 win against Lakeshore that gave the Cougars back-to-back state titles. STM reached the Division II finals three of Moreau's four years with the program.
As a senior, Moreau scored 29 times and assisted on 15 other goals.
High-level athletic success is not the only criteria for The Gatorade Player of the Year award, and Moreau fits the bill. Moreau held a 3.81 GPA and is member of the Fellowship of the Christian Athletes. Moreau has also given volunteer mentorship to disabled children.