ACA.acadcomfoot001.101021.jpg

The Rams' Corey Landry (23) returns this punt for a touchdown as Comeaux High football hosts Acadiana High School on Friday, October 8, 2021, in Lafayette.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Friday's Games

Barbe at Acadiana

Lafayette at Sam Houston

Comeaux at Southside

Carencro at St. Thomas More

New Iberia at Sulphur

Eunice at North Vermilion

Rayne at Liberty

Teurlings at St. Martinville

Northside at Westgate

Breaux Bridge at Opelousas

Cecilia at Livonia

Beau Chene at Albany

Church Point at Mamou

Iota at Northwest

Abbeville at Kaplan

Crowley at Erath

Jefferson Rise Charter at Lafayette Christian

Lake Arthur at Notre Dame

Port Barre at Welsh

Ascension Episcopal at Loreauville

Catholic-NI at Jeanerette

West St. Mary at Delcambre

North Central at Catholic-PC

Opelousas Catholic at Sacred Heart-VP

Westminster at St. Edmund

Central Catholic-MC at Highland Baptist

Vermilion Catholic at Covenant Christian

