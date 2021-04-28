Teams sometimes find leaders in peculiar spots come playoff time.
Tavion Faulk, hitting in the 9-hole for Carencro against Belle Chasse on Tuesday, became that leader for the Bears. Faulk went 3-for-3 with three RBIs on the day, including a two-run home run in the second inning. The game was back and forth for the entire seven innings, but Faulk’s approach to the game made the difference in Carencro’s 7-6 win.
“You have to be the better you for the team in the playoffs and play as best you can,” Faulk said. “You have to be a leader. Every team needs a leader and today; today I decided it would be me.”
Carencro coach Thomas Tillery called the game with Belle Chasse “an absolute battle” as the Bears and Cardinals traded the lead five times in the game. Tillery said he was proud of the leadership Faulk brings and the winning mentality after bringing hoe a state championship in football this fall.
“He is a state champion in football and that has carried over to our ball club,” Tillery said. “He is going to show up for the big games and I am proud he is a part of what we’re trying to do. He is used to the big moment and he stepped up today.”
Faulk accounted for the game-winning run when he drove in Ashton Healy with a two-out single in the fifth inning. Faulk said he doesn’t look at being the No. 9 hitters as a slight to his ability. He said baseball is baseball and he doesn’t change his approach regardless of where he’s hitting.
“The position in the lineup doesn't mean anything to me,” Faulk said. “I’ve bounced around the lineup all year. My approach is the same. I am lightning at the bottom of the lineup. I just forget about where I’m batting and I just play ball.”
Faulk said he agreed with Tillery in his championship mentality carrying over to the baseball team. Faulk said he’s hoping he can bring that same energy from football over to the rest of the baseball season.
“Winning a state championship in football makes everybody look up to you,” Faulk said. “Everybody here wants to win one. This baseball program has never won a state championship before and I want to be the first team to get the state title.”
Belle Chase got two base runners off of sac bunts where fielding errors would have led to outs. Both of those runs scored. Tillery said the Bears need to make routine plays and get a little more consistency from the pitching staff if they want to make a legitimate run in the postseason.
“I think the game might have gotten a little too big at some points today,” Tillery said. “We just need to slow it down and get an out. It’s simple: throw the ball to first base before the runner gets there. We have to execute that play.
“That’s going to come. It comes down to getting the leadoff hitter out and getting easy outs when they’re there for us. We can’t get out on bunts and big things happen. We have to be better on the mound if we want to move forward.”
Tillery said the Bears remember getting last season taken away from them because of the pandemic. He said they have what it take to make a deep run and they’re having a lot of fun in the process.
“This is a fun group,” Tillery said. “When you get a season taken from you, it’s hard not to appreciate it a little more. We can’t take it for granted and we have to appreciate every chance we get to take the field.”