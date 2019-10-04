Class 4A’s No. 1-ranked St. Thomas More Cougars have to be wondering what else could possibly go wrong against the Catholic High of Baton Rouge Bears.
Just seconds away from snapping a four-game losing streak against Catholic High, the Bears’ offense were at the Cougars’ 35 with 11 seconds left to play trailing 50-49.
That’s when things really got frustrating for St. Thomas More.
The pass up the left sideline by Bears’ quarterback Jackson Thomas was deflected by two STM defensive backs. Somehow, though, a receiver with no catches on the night caught the deflection out of mid-air. Thomas was able to spike the ball at the STM 17 with one second left.
Still stunned by that quirky turn of events, Catholic’s sophomore placekicker Kylan Dupre nailed the game-winning, 34-yard field goal as time expired for a dramatic 52-50 win over St. Thomas More on Friday at Cougar Stadium.
“It was an awfully good football game,” STM coach Jim Hightower said. “Hats off to Catholic High. They battled all the way through and I’m proud of our kids too. That tipped ball … we had two guys on it and tipped it up in the air and it came right to their guy.
“It’s just one of those things. That’s the bounce of the ball. That’s what you’ve got to account for.”
Dupre’s field goal ended an eight-play, 62-yard drive in 1:32.
In the timeout prior to the field goal, Dupre said Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta told the kicker he would love him whether he made the kick or not.
“So I just put my best effort out there and focused on plant foot and swing through, and drilled the ball right through, won the game for us,” Dupre said. “I was thinking they (offense) needed to at least get the ball on the 33. I hit it farther than I thought I would … all the adrenaline rushing through.”
Not only did the win keep the Bears undefeated on the season and give St. Thomas More its first loss, but it also extended Catholic’s winning streak over the Cougars to five games.
“We were thinking the 30,” Fertitta said. “We’ve seen him hit 47-yarders in practice with relative consistency, but we were able to get it down a little closer than that. Just luckily it was on the left hash, which is the one that he would prefer it to be on.”
The game-winning drive spoiled what easily could have been a gutsy, game-winning drive by the Cougars. After a fumble set up an eight-play, 63-yard drive in 3:27 for Catholic, taking a 49-42 lead after a 5-yard TD pass to Jalen Toaston, the Cougars answered in a big way.
STM quarterback Caleb Holstein connected three times with Peyton Breaux for 44 yards to set up Noah Frederick’s 11-yard touchdown run with 1:41 left.
At that point, Hightower elected to go for the two-point conversion, and Holstein hit Tobin Thevenot out of the backfield on a nifty pass pattern to give the Cougars a 50-49 lead.
“We liked the way the offenses were playing, not the way the defenses were playing, so we figured we’d take our shot there and then see if we could hold them out of the end zone,” Hightower said.
In mind-boggling fashion, the Cougars’ defense was one second away from securing the win.
“That’s just part of the game,” Hightower said. “It seemed like the seconds weren’t going by quite fast enough.”
Catholic’s game-winning kick ruins a few truly special performances by the Cougars. Holstein was 33-of-43 passing for 398 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
Junior wide receiver Jack Bech had 15 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Breaux finished with six receptions for 82 yards and a score.
After rushing for just 16 yards in the first half, Noah Frederick ignited a 166 rushing yards in the second half with a big third quarter to finish with 95 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Thevenot added 92 yards on 13 carries.
“Jack played super and Caleb played super,” Hightower said. “Both running backs ran super and the line obviously did its job. I’m proud of the whole team really. We’re going to learn from it, keep going and see where we end up at the end.”
Also, causing STM fans to shake their heads over this frustrating loss was the play of senior receiver Jalen Toaston, who had six receptions for 45 yards over the first four games. On Friday, he caught six passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns.
“He’s been a guy that we’ve known can produce like that,” Fertitta said. “Week in and week out, our guys show out what’s there for them. Tonight, it was there for him and he did it.”
Thomas finished 23-of-30 passing for 320 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in addition to running it 11 times for 50 yards and a fifth score.
“He’s gritty,” Fertitta said. “He’s a gritty, gritty sucker. He took some shots tonight. He’s throwing up on the sideline all over the place at halftime. ‘JT, you good?’ and he says, ‘Coach, I’m fine.’”
Senior running back Josh Parker added 135 yards and two scores on 14 carries.
Combined the offensive showdown featured 56 first downs, 761 yards passing, 430 yards rushing and 102 points.
Despite Catholic’s offense putting up 568 total yards, the Bears would not have won without two critical turnovers. The first one was an interception by Josh Robertson with 1:16 left until halftime to allow the Bears to tie the game at 21-21 with two seconds left until intermission.
The second one was a fumble recovery at the Catholic 37 with 7:36 left to play.
“We knew protecting the football was going to be critical for us on offense and they’re so good on offense,” Fertitta said, “so we felt like if we could turn them over a few times, we felt like we had a good shot.”