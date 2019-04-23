No. 26-seeded St. Amant took advantage of four Lafayette High errors to edge the No. 7 Mighty Lions 6-5 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Tuesday at LHS.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Gators took the lead for good when Teddy Webb scored on a throwing error.

"We beat ourselves," Lafayette coach Sam Taulli said. "In the second, they got a 'nubber' that we couldn't make a play on. We were able to get two outs, and then we booted a ground ball."

St. Amant (17-16) sent nine hitters to the plate in the second inning and scored four runs, only two of which were earned.

"In the playoffs everything counts," Taulli said. "We harp on them and preach to them that you have to make plays. If you get a chance to throw somebody out at the plate, then you throw them out.

"You get a chance to throw somebody out at first base with two outs, you throw them out. When you don't do that, it will come back to bite you and it bit us today."

The Mighty Lions (21-11) got two runners on base in the bottom of the seventh only to have the game end on a double play when pinch-runner Gabriel Robin was throw out at home.

"We've scored a lot of runs on ground balls to the infield where guys aren't paying attention," Taulli said. "The kid made a throw away from the plate and the catcher came back with it. It was a bang-bang play."

The Lions stranded seven baserunners through the first five innings.

"You have to do everything in a playoff game to help yourself and give yourself a chance to win, and we didn't do that," Taulli said.

In the bottom of the second, Lafayette had runners on second and third with one out but didn't score.

"We were trying to get back in it and get anything to hang our hat on and get something positive, and it didn't happen there," Taulli said.

After falling behind 4-3, the Lions chipped away and evened the score at 4-4 on a sacrifice bunt by Jacob Tate that brought in Chris Battaglia.

"When we tied it up, I felt like momentum was starting to change. We were able to get their starter (Webb) out of there and get into their bullpen and get a shot, but it didn't work out."

St. Amant regained the lead in the top of the fifth, but the Lions were able to tie it up again when Brock Miller scored his third run of the game.

Miller, who also had two hits, reached on walk and then worked his way around the bases to score without the benefit of a hit.

"Brock's been a great lead-off hitter," Taulli said. "He has an unbelievable walk to strikeout ratio. He's almost .600 on-base percentage. He's done his job off year setting the table to try and get the people behind him to get him in.

"When they put the submariner (Connor Adams) in, we knew we had a chance to steal some bases. We let Brock steal second and then he went to third on a bad pitch. He scored on a pitch that got away from the catcher because he doesn't take any pitches off. He was ready for that and determined to go if the ball got away. He did a great job and got a great jump."

Lafayette High ace Tyler LeBlanc went 5 1/3 innings and struck out five before giving way to Tate.

"I think Tyler got a little frustrated," Taulli said. "He told me that physically he felt fine, which told me he was aggravated and that if we would start making a few plays, he'd pitch a little better.

"He didn't have his change-up early which is unusual. His change-up is his best pitch. I didn't call too many of them. He threw a good one in the third or fourth inning when he got somebody to roll over on one of them. By that time, he was up to 80-something pitches, and I knew I would have to get him out soon."

Brennon Broussard drove in two runs in the fourth with a single. He also laid down a sacrifice bunt in the first inning that helped score Miller to give the Mighty Lions an early 1-0 lead.

"The seniors have been working their tails off for four years," Taulli said. "It's just a thing where any little thing matters. We didn't execute the things we should have executed.

"The guys who are coming back, they have to take that and run with it and focus a little better in practice at things we take for granted. There's a reason we go over it so many times."