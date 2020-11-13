Despite the large margin of victory, Lafayette Christian head coach Jacarde Carter was content his Knights achieved what was needed in the 49-0 victory over the Rayne Wolves on Friday.
Senior quarterback Ryan Roberts agreed.
For one, Roberts was able to be on the field for Senior Night after missing three games with a shoulder separation.
“It felt amazing to be back out here with my teammates and share these moments with them,” Roberts said. “That’s what it’s all about, being out there with your team.”
Secondly, the final three snaps of the game for LCA’s offense involved senior running back Dalen Gondren taking the snaps in the shotgun and immediately going on a knee.
Gondren was supposed to be the Knights’ primary ball carrier this season, but he suffered a knee injury prior to the start of the season.
“That meant everything to me and him,” Roberts said. “I know we talked a lot about what we’d do this year and he couldn’t be out here with us, so it meant a lot for us to be out there on that field with us tonight.”
Roberts certainly had a night to remember, completing six of his nine passes for 151 yards and four touchdowns in helping LCA race out to a 49-0 halftime lead.
“It felt more comfortable being back in the game,” he said. “Last week, it kind of felt weird being back out there.”
The banner performance made the rough rehab days worth while.
“I’m not going to lie, it was tough,” Roberts said. “I tried to be a leader while I was out. I tried to be supportive of the team, but it was tough.”
Roberts alternated snaps with freshman JuJuan Johnson.
“He’s most definitely making progress,” Carter said of Roberts. “It’s good to have him back. He looks like he’s got a certain level of comfort right now. It’s good to get all guys working together again.
“They both will play. It’ll be some sort of rotation, depending on the game situations.”
Johnson was 4-of-5 passing for 79 yards and a touchdown for the Knights (5-1).
Sage Ryan contributed two receptions for 60 yards and two scores, and also ran it three times for 30 yards and a third score.
The receiving star of the night, however, was Darian Riggs with three catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
“He’s coming along,” Carter said of Riggs. “He’s owning that role. He’s an offensive weapon for us right now. He’s getting the job done.”
Caemon Scott added a 47-yard touchdown catch to the win.
In addition to the numbers LCA did post, the Knights had a 54-yard scoring interception return by Brylan Green, a Ryan 59-yard TD run and a 77-yard reception by Treanders Marzell called back by flags.
Defensively, the Knights’ defense limited Rayne to first five downs and 54 total yards. Anthony Richard had an interception.
The only shortcoming on the night for LCA was the Wolves returning kickoffs beyond the 30.
“That was definitely a problem today,” Carter said. “We’ve got to get that clean up. We’ve got to win in all three phases if we want to get to where we want to get to.”