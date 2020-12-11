LOREAUVILLE - No. 6 Kinder overcame five turnovers to outlast No. 3 Loreauville 21-14 in double overtime in the Class 2A quarterfinals on Friday.
After the Yellow Jackets and Tigers battled to a 7-7 stalemate at the end of regulation, Loreauville scored on the first play of the first overtime period on a 10-yard sweep by quarterback Calep Jacob.
Kinder answered on fourth-down from the 4-yard line on a pass from sophomore quarterback Graham Fawcett to tight end Brandon White.
The Yellow Jackets (8-2), who will face No. 2 Mangham in the semifinals, had possession first in the second overtime.
On third down from the 4, sophomore wingback Griffin Cooley reached the end zone, and the Kinder defense then stopped Loreauville when a fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
"Loreauville was exactly what we expected," said Kinder coach Bret Fuselier, whose team won a state title in 2015.
"They were athletic and physical. We knew it would be a dogfight. I have nothing but respect for coach Terry Martin and his program."
The Yellow Jackets used an unusual, mini-pistol, option offense in which the quarterback lines up in the shotgun approximately three yards behind the center.
Tylan Ceasar, a junior transfer from Barbe, carried 21 times for 139 yards for Kinder.
"He's a heck of a running back," Fuselier said. "He had to learn how to run in this offense.
"As the year has gone on, he's learned to run straight ahead and is doing a good job of it right now."
Cooley added 58 yards on 10 attempts. Bryce Laughlin, who scored Kinder's touchdown in regulation, had 43 yards on 11 rushes, and Fawcett carried 11 times for 47 yards.
"Our offense is clicking," Fuselier said. "We drove up and down the field, but we didn't hold onto the damn ball.
"We put ourselves in bad situations, but the bottom line in the playoffs is you find a way to win, and our kids did that."
Early in the third quarter, Loreauville tied the game at 7-7 on an 80-yard pass from Jacob to junior running back Ethan Simon.
"It was a great first quarter," Loreauville coach Terry Martin said. "It went back-and-forth with no score. We got that quick score in the second half on a play we probably should have run earlier.
"It was a play-action pass and one of the prettiest balls Calep has thrown all year. Ethan made a great catch. I didn't think Ethan would be able to play tonight after he hurt his knee in practice on Wednesday when we were running that same exact play."
Jacob had 231 all-purpose yards for Loreauville (8-1).
"A lot of his running plays were reads, but after a while, there wasn't much reading," Martin said. "When he saw something, he took it."
Jacob's twin brother, Collin Jacob, intercepted two passes and had two receptions for 44 yards.
"They are two of the most competitive kids you'll ever be around," Martin said. "There's not many people who hate losing as much as them
"I think Calep, at the end of the game, took us on his shoulders. He really carried us on offense."
On the final play of regulation, Kinder was stopped inches from the goal line by a hard-hitting Loreauville defense led by inside linebacker Bryan Patout.
"I don't think Bryan Patout came out for one play tonight," Martin said. "He fought to the end. He had a great year. Defensively, he had a great year. Offensively, we probably under utilized him because he could be a great tight end.
"He has great hands. I'm just really proud of him. He had a lot of adversity during his career. This past spring, he made a huge turnaround with his speed and weight room training. If we had a normal spring without COVID-19, I think he'd have a few more scholarship offers."