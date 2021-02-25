The St. Thomas More girls soccer program has exemplified excellence the past four years in large part to their current senior class led by captains Riley LeBlanc and Avery Quoyeser.
The Lady Cougars are known for their high-powered scoring attack.
Goal tend to be harder to come by in the later playoff round, forcing the Lady Cougars' defense led by LeBlanc to carry a larger burden.
The Lady Cougars haven’t allowed a goal in the playoffs the past four seasons, and while their goal keepers have done well, their back line has allowed very few shots on goal by opponents.
“She (LeBlanc) is hands down one of the best defenders in the state,” Lady Cougars coach Daniel Underwood said. “She reads the game extremely well and is a great communicator. That’s what’s required from a central defensive position, and she helps keep people where they need to be.
"We require a person in that position to play under pressure, we don’t want to just kick it away. That’s critical in playing back there, passing under pressure and setting up our offense to score.”
LeBlanc has been starting since her sophomore year at center back and is a vocal leader who complements her fellow senior captain in Quoyeser.
“I have to see the whole field and am kind of like the eye for the team,” LeBlanc said. “It takes a lot of vocal leadership to run the defense and hold the fort down for my teammates. Besides doing my own individual work, I like to give that extra effort to guide the team on the field. It’s beyond physical hard work. I like to be that extra burst of energy. I usually do all the talking, she (Quoyeser) works.”
“She (LeBlanc) keeps the mood loose, but at the same time leads by example and does the things necessary to be successful,” Underwood said. “She’s a great teammate and is always looking to help others. She’s a shining example of what we want to see in our players."
LeBlanc was a first team all-state selection last season and goes beyond just her defense, as she’s able to set up scoring opportunities for her teammates.
“The opponent gets excited, and next thing you know they’re on the other side of the field,” Underwood said. “She (LeBlanc) is savvy on the ball. She’s fun to watch. It can be a little scary at times when you put a player like that on the back line because some coaches might be scared of when she throws a skill move in there, but it allows us to win games in big time moments. When facing big-time competition, it often comes down to one or two plays. Players that can produce that magic are always key.”
The Lady Cougars will need LeBlanc and company to deliver one more time Friday afternoon as they take on rival Lakeshore for their fourth straight Division II state championship at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.
“At this point it’s an experienced group,” Underwood said. “Everyone at this point has been to Hammond and knows what to expect. We’re calm, confident, trying to keep fresh legs, minds calm. We’re confident because of all that experience. The girls have been working hard.
"A familiar opponent helps a little bit. They (Lakeshore) are our Division rival. This will be the third time we’ve faced them in the finals and the second time this particular group has, so we know them well at this particular time.”
LeBlanc and Quoyeser lead an experienced senior class that has excelled in big moments and look the part once again as the No. 1 seed and three-time defending state champions.
“We want to go out with a bang," LeBlanc said. "It should be a pretty good matchup, and we want to finish it off strong and get the win. Winning four in a row, that’s something people dream of. It would be a dream come true, and it’s surreal how tough it is and all the hard work put into it. We’ve prepared four years for this moment. I’m nervous but excited for our last game and that we’ll be doing it together.”
LeBlanc is currently undecided on her college plans, but she has a couple offers on the table to continue playing soccer if she decides to go in that direction.
“I’ve gotten a couple of offers from Mobile and LSUE,” LeBlanc said. “I’m still on the fence, it just depends on what I want to do. I love all the friendships that I’ve made through soccer. Meeting a bunch of new people that I’m never going to forget. That’s what I’m going to miss most.”