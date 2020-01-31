Odds that a Heisman Trophy winner, a PGA golf champion, a national record-setting boys basketball scorer, a softball pitcher with 40 no-hitters, a well-known Major League Baseball player and a Super Bowl MVP could be grouped together seems remote.
However, that is just part of the story of an impressive and diverse 10-member 2020 Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame induction class to be honored during a ceremony scheduled for April 24 at L’Auberge Events Center.
Sisters Ashley Antony Robinson and Katie Antony Varnado, all-America basketball players at Anacoco, lead the induction class in alphabetical sequence and join their mother, Quita Thompson Anthony (2002), in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s hall of fame.
The class also includes the late Billy Cannon, an Istrouma High star and the 1959 Heiman Trophy winner, record-setting quarterback Brock Berlin of Evangel Christian, 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Johnny Robinson of University High and Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams of Chaneyville.
Equally impressive are the credentials of Marion basketball star Bobby Joe Douglas, Central softball pitcher Ashley Lewis-Rush, MLB favorite Rusty Staub of Jesuit and PGA standout David Toms of Airline High.
Ashley Antony earned led Anacoco to multiple LHSAA Class B titles and was Louisiana’s Miss Basketball in 1999. Katie Antony was Miss Basketball in 2003 and helped the Indians win five straight LHSAA titles. The Antonys make up the first mother-daughters combo in the hall..
By the time Cannon graduated from Istrouma in 1955, he earned numerous all-state and all-America honors in football. Cannon scored 39 touchdowns as a senior. He ran the 100-yard dash in 9.6 seconds and threw the shot put 56 feet before becoming LSU’s first Heisman winner.
Berlin, a 2000 graduate of Evangel Christian, was one of Louisiana’s most prolific passers. He finished with 13,707 passing yards and 144 touchdowns between 1997-99 for Evangel and was voted Louisiana’s Mr. Football in 1999, in addition to earn multiple all-state and all-America honors.
U-High’s Robinson was an all-state performer in football, baseball and tennis before graduating in 1956. Like Cannon, Robinson, who also played running back and was part LSU’s first national championship football team. He went on to star for the Kansas City Chiefs as a safety and was a five-time All-Pro selection.
Williams was a three-sport athlete at Chaneyville who went on to place fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1977 for Grambling. He was twice voted Black College Player of the Year before playing for three different pro football teams. He led the Washington Redskins to the Super Bowl XXII title and was the game’s MVP.
Staub, a 1961 Jesuit graduate, led the Blue Jays to a Class AAA title in 1961 after leading his summer team to an American Legion World Series title in 1960. Staub played 23 seasons in the majors, starting with the Houston Colt 45s/Astros and ending with the New York Mets. He was a six-time all-star with a career batting average of .279.
Douglas set a national high school record by averaging 54 points a game for Marion as a senior. He earned all-state and all-America honors in 1979-80 and finished his career with 4,070 points. The total includes a single-game best of 77 points.
Toms has 13 PGA Tour wins to his credit. Before those victories, Toms was an SEC champion and two-time all-America at LSU and also won the Junior World Golf Championship in 1984 as a student at Airline High. As a pro golfer, Toms was ranked among the world’s top 10 golfers for 175 weeks between 2001 and 2006.
Lewis-Rush compiled a 76-9-2 in four years at Central High, finishing with 40 career no-hitters and 1,053 strikeouts in 466 innings pitched, an average of 2.3 strikeouts and an earned run average of 0.40. She was Louisiana’s Miss Softball in 1996 and earned multiple all-state/all-America honors.