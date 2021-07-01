ABBEVILLE - Former Breaux Bridge football and basketball coach Chad Pourciau was named boys basketball coach at Abbeville High, where he'll also oversee the defensive backs in football.

"When I resigned from Breaux Bridge, I didn't have another job," explained Pourciau, who had been serving as head coach in both football and basketball at Breaux Bridge.

"I was in limbo for a little while. At the end of the school year, I reached out, they had something open, and it worked out for all of us. I was fortunate."

Pourciau replaced Colby Batiste, who is now the head coach at Highland Baptist.

"It's been a smooth transition," Pourciau said. "When I applied at Abbeville, I reached out to coach Batiste. He's been really helpful in regard to me getting to know the kids and knowing what I have coming back from last year's team."

Pourciau led Breaux Bridge to a 4A basketball state title in 2019 and a runner-up finish in 2020. In football, the Tigers made a quarterfinals appearance in 2019.

"The formula doesn't change for me," he said. "We're going to play good defense, take good shots, and hopefully give ourselves a chance. As far as the community and the athletes, it's very similar to Breaux Bridge.

"Coach (Berwick) Hamilton was there at Abbeville for years. I think Abbeville went to the Top 28 once or twice when he was there. We have athletes. You know, 3A is loaded. It's really good in basketball, especially in the top half, but I think we have the pieces to compete."

Nolan Theriot has joined Pourciau's staff as an assistant coach.

"Coach Nolan Theriot is coming over from Notre Dame," Pourciau said. "He coached their girls for years and had 300 to 400 wins. I think it's going to be a good fit."

In football, coach Roderick Moy's first season, Abbeville reached the playoffs for the first time in many years. The Wildcats earned a No. 28 seed and faced St. James in the opening round.

"Coach Moy has made Abbeville competitive," Pourciau said. "Abbeville football had been down for a while. Last year, he had them competitive with a playoff appearance. Hopefully this year, we can take it a notch farther to the second round or quarterfinals.

"Kids respect Coach Moy and believe in what he's preaching to them. He gets amped like most of us coaches do. We're in this profession for a reason. We want to compete and win."

On Monday, the Wildcats reached the semifinals of the Quick Slants 7v7, and Pourciau's secondary performed well.

"Our defensive backs were lights out," Moy said. "Absolutely, I'm excited about getting a coach who has been a head coach in the past. It's a big pickup for us in both football and basketball.

"Chad came in and fit right in. The kids took to him because he's a straightforward guy. He's a perfect fit for us."

Moy said the defensive backfield will likely be the backbone of Abbeville's squad.

"I think the secondary will be the strength of our football team," he said. "We're going to be very good on defense, led by our secondary. We can do multiple things with zone and man-to-man coverage with Chad coaching them up.

"I'm very excited. We bring back all but one in the secondary. We need to shore up our defensive line, but it will help if our defensive backs can hold up in coverage a little longer. We lost 18 seniors, but we bring back seven guys on defense. I'm really excited about that because it takes the pressure off our offense."