The Comeaux Spartans got back to the .500 mark in District 3-5A play on Friday evening and did so in dramatic fashion.
The Spartans scored touchdowns with under 1:00 remaining in both halves to defeat the Sulphur Tors 33-3 during homecoming night at Spartan Stadium.
Malik Nabers was the hero for Comeaux, catching a 4-yard touchdown pass with only four left in the first half, as well as the game-winning touchdown reception and run - of over 50 yards - with under a minute to play.
"We're trying to rally the troops right now," Comeaux coach Doug Dotson said. "This season has not gone the way we thought it would go, or wanted it to go, but I challenged these kids all week to be a tight brotherhood of Spartans.
"We've got a four-week season. That's what it boils down to. And this was step one."
Sulphur got on the scoreboard first. Marching down the field on the opening drive, and scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run by Tag Stelly, to give them a quick 7-0 lead.
Comeaux answered right back on its initial possession when Nabers scored on an 11-yard touchdown run, one of his four touchdowns of the night, to even the game, 7-7.
The score stayed that way until early in the second quarter when the Tors regained the lead, courtesy of a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Stelly to Gavin Elliot, giving them a 14-7 advantage.
The Spartans, on the next possession, cut into the deficit, when Sharod Kelly scored on a 6-yard touchdown run.
After an unsuccessful PAT, Sulphur led things, 14-13.
Sulphur extended its advantage on their last possession of the first half when Hayden Habets kicked through a 27-yard field goal to make it 17-13.
Comeaux, with under 2:00 remaining, marched down the field, courtesy of some big throws from Eddie Flugence to Nabers, before the duo teamed up on a 4-yard scoring toss with only :10 left, to give them their first lead of the game, 19-17, an advantage they would take with them as the two teams headed into the halftime break.
Comeaux outgained Sulphur, in total yards, 184-128, in the first half, including a 101-55 advantage in rushing yards, as well as an 83-73 edge in passing yards.
Comeaux scored the first points of the second half at the 4:15 mark of the third quarter when Jalon Lewis connected with Nabers on a 2-yard touchdown pass, to extend its lead to 26-17.
Sulphur scored on the first play of the fourth quarter when Clark hit Elliot with the tandems second touchdown pass of the game, this one from 41 yards away, to make it 26-24 with 11:53 remaining.
The last five minute were dramatic. First with Comeaux turning the football over after driving into Sulphur's red zone, before the Tors kept the follow-up drive alive with a fourth down completion off a deflection.
Sulphur took the lead with under 1:00 to go when Clark threw a long 58-yard touchdown pass to Elliot - their third of the evening - to give them a 30-26 edge.
Comeaux wasn't done, however.
Following a conversion on a fourth-and-four, Lewis hit Nabers in stride, down the seam, with Nabers scoring from over 50 yards away - his third receiving touchdown and fourth overall touchdown of the night - to give them a 33-30 lead.
"I'm so happy that 13 (Nabers' number) is on our side," Dotson said. "We told him coming out of the timeout that if he was as big-time as everybody says he is, and he is, that he was gonna make a play to help us win this game."
Make the play Nabers did, as Comeaux went on to the three-point win.
Nabers finished the game with over 200 receiving yards and four total touchdowns.
"Malik is just a special player," Dotson said of Nabers. "He made some great plays for us tonight, just like he has all year."
With the victory, Comeaux improved to 3-4, overall, and 2-2 in district play, while Sulphur fell to 1-6, and 0-4, respectively.
"Our kids have been up against a lot," Dotson said. "We had like 43 kids dressed out tonight, and we played without our caption, Tre' Harris. But our kids are some warriors, and I'm so proud of them.
"Hats off to Sulphur, as those kids fought real hard, and played a really good game," Dotson said. "This is the kind of win, after all the adversity we've been through, that can help us become the type of team we want to be."