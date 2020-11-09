Episcopal of Acadiana is riding a wave of momentum into the LHSAA state volleyball tournament.

On Thursday in New Iberia, the No. 9 Falcons rallied from a two-set deficit to oust No. 8 Highland Baptist and advance to the Division V quarterfinals where they'll challenge No. 1 Country Day on Thursday at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.

"We first played Highland on our senior night," first-year ESA coach Sara Robichaux said. "We beat them in three sets, but we knew they had a lot more in the tank."

The Falcons (11-7) went undefeated in District 2-V play with Highland finishing second.

"When we found out we were matched up against them in the playoffs, the girls were excited," Robichaux said.

"It was a battle from the beginning. When we went down by two sets, I told the girls that we've trained for this, we've been down before and we can do this."

After dropping the first two sets by scores of 29-27 and 25-23, the Falcons won the next three 27-25, 25-23 and 15-11.

"I told our girls they were capable of doing it, and they took it and ran with it," Robichaux said. "Every set was close. We were down 9-5 in the fifth set.

"We have one senior, Maggie Shuffler, and we were battling for her. We were doing everything we could so it wasn't her last game. Our libero, Graycee Cline, came in and served us out for the rest of the game. She absolutely did her job."

Shuffler and setter Peyton Stokley were both first-team all-district selections last year.

"Stokley is a junior who has been playing varsity since the seventh grade," Robichaux said. "She's a setter and an outside hitter who makes smart hits when she's supposed to. She has really good court knowledge and good tempo with her setting.

"In the middle, Maggie brings a lot of steadiness to the team, a lot of energy. With her being the only senior, she shows a lot of leadership and believes in her teammates."

Outside hitter Morgan Williams has had a breakout season.

"She's just a sophomore but to come across a kid who can elevate and is left-handed is very rare," Robichaux said. "I played at UL and it's difficult for me to block a left-hander.

"Morgan gets up there, touching 9-feet, 10-inches. She's become a smarter hitter, too. You can have all the tools in the world, but if you're not a smart hitter, you're going to have trouble."

ESA is battle-tested after a grueling non-district schedule that included Teurlings Catholic, St. Thomas More, Acadiana, Catholic-New Iberia, Notre Dame, Ascension Episcopal and LCA.

"I like to prepare my kids," Robichaux said. "That's the kind of coach I am. I want to prepare them for times like this. They're all high-level players, so when they played against other teams that really get after it and failed a little bit, they still got better each game.

"Each game, they really got better. I told them to be patient and they bought into that."

Country Day (19-9), which won the 2019 state title, is led by outside hitter Nia Washington.

"Washington elevates the best of any player we've seen," Robichaux said. "She gets up in the air. I've seen them run a 5-1 and a 6-2. I'm not exactly sure what they'll do. It will be crucial for us to track their hitters and make sure we're on the right people.

"We have respect for them, and we also have faith and confidence in ourselves. After the battle with Highland - to be down and come back up - I heard the girls say out loud to each other that they have confidence. We just want to give 100 percent. That's what this sport is about."