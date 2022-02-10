Acadiana High School is known for its success in football, but its basketball team is starting to gain its share of success.
While the Rams' football team has won five state titles over the past 12 seasons, Acadiana’s basketball team won only five games last season.
This season, however, the Wreckin' Rams have are one win away from tripling last year's win total with four games remaining.
“Well last year we won five games and that was tough," coach John Tanner said. "So I would say we have made a lot of progress, just as far as having an identity for ourselves defensively and how we want to be offensively.”
Tanner said his team has committed to team play, moving the ball around more and getting everyone involved.
“I have a core group of seniors this year that have worked hard for us,” he said. “They have made it happen for us this year.”
Senior forward Harold Remo has been the standout, averaging 24 points per game.
“As far as seniors go, we've got Harold Remo ... and he is consistent for us,” Tanner said. “But we also get 10 or so points from another guy, whether it's (senior guard) Timmy Randall, (senior forward) Mason Boudreaux, (senior guard) Kaynon Powell or (senior forward) Raylon Senegal. We are just balanced behind Harold.”
Tanner said he's encouraged by some underclassmen.
“(Junior forward) Treylan LeBlanc is playing minutes for us this year,” Tanner said. “He is another one that, on any given night, (that) can score double figures for us. But on nights when he does not score a lot for us he is still a high-energy guy, hustle guy and (he) rebounds the ball well for us.”
Tanner also mentioned junior guards Dontavion Demouchet and Ka’Vontrey Gallien and said he expects big things out of all three juniors next year.
Acadiana is tied for third in the District 3-5A standings at 4-2 with Barbe, which the Rams defeated in league play. More importantly, the Rams stood No. 31 in the power rankings heading into the week. The top 32 teams make the playoffs.
Next up is a road game at Sulphur on Friday, before the district tournament next week.
“I feel like if we win, we will be in,” Tanner said of the Sulphur game.