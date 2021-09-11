Freshman running back Diesel Solair’s efficient running helped the Cecilia Bulldogs defeat Rayne 41-7 for their first win on the season Friday night.
Solair had 122 yards on 13 carries, averaged 9.4 yards a carry, and two touchdowns on offense as well as a tackle for loss on defense. Solair also caught two passes for 20 yards.
“He’s (Solair) an extremely hard worker for a freshman,” Cecilia coach Dennis Skains said. “He doesn’t like missing workouts, he doesn't like missing practice, he wants to be there.”
The Bulldogs’ senior quarterback Alex Soileau also had a big game completing 11-of-18 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. Soileau had 11 rushing attempts for 24 yards and two touchdowns.
Soileau looked very calm as the Bulldogs’ quarterback Friday night.
“He’s (Soileau) a coach on the field,” Skains said. “He’s calm because he’s been through the fire, he's won some big games, he’s lost some close games so he knows what it takes.”
The Bulldogs’ defense shut down the Wolves offense, only allowing 146 yards of total offense. The Bulldogs allowed Rayne’s first score with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Bulldogs’ senior linebacker Andrew Simon led the team with five tackles and sophomore defensive back Jacob Joseph had the only sack in Friday’s game. The Bulldogs’ defense also caused four turnovers, two interceptions and forced three fumbles, two of which were recovered by the Bulldogs, Friday night.
Rayne’s offensive line had no answers for the Bulldogs’ pass rush. They swarmed the line and lived in Rayne’s backfield all night long.
Bulldogs’ senior defensive lineman Kennedy Livings and junior defensive lineman Kendrick Alexander both stood out on the defensive line Friday night. Alexander was not able to play last week because of quarantine.
But Alexander was in the mix heavily this week for the Bulldogs’ he was always around any play that happened defensively and recorded a tackle for loss.
“He’s (Alexander) a big part of what we do,” Skains said. “We didn’t have a great week on the defensive side of the ball last week and there is no excuse for quarantine, so we took it to heart this week and made sure we had a good week of practice.”
The Bulldogs’ controlled time of possession with 31 minutes which nearly doubled Rayne’s time of possession of 16 minutes. Also were very efficient on 3rd and 4th down having a conversion rate of 40% on third down and 80% on fourth down.
. In an otherwise perfect performance, the Bulldogs’ had nine penalties that cost them 75 yards Friday night, as well as one fumble that was recovered by Rayne because of a fumbled snap.
The Bulldogs’ next opponent is Denham Springs at home. Rayne will stay on their home field as they welcome Church Point next week as they continue to look for their first win of the season.