Sometimes what determines when a high school athlete begins receiving attention from college recruiters is simply being in the right place at the right time.
Cedric Figaro can use his story as an example. When he was a sophomore at Lafayette High in the early 1980s, scouts from schools such as LSU came to campus to recruit seniors on the Mighty Lions’ roster.
And then they laid their eyes on Figaro, a linebacker who eventually became a USA Today High School All-American.
“When they came that spring to see those guys, to talk to them,” said Figaro, who eventually signed with Notre Dame and later played in the NFL, “they actually saw me playing and were like, ‘Who is that guy?’”
So Figaro is trusting that his son, Thaos, will get those looks in time, even if Thaos’ play on the field suggests the Acadiana High defensive end should have already received it.
Not often does a sophomore earn first-team all-district honors in a Class 5A league, but Thaos accomplished that last year with 74 total tackles, seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss.
“At first I felt a little bit out of place,” Thaos said. “I was a sophomore. I know there are other people who can start as a sophomore and even other players that start when they were freshman. So I felt a little bit out of place, but as the season went on, I got a little bit more comfortable.”
“It was just after a couple of games,” Thaos continued. “I don’t think it was a specific game. It was just after maybe the third or fourth game, I got more comfortable after practicing, knowing more of the stuff to do as a D-lineman. I just felt more knowledgeable.”
Thaos has continued terrorizing opposing backfields as a junior, helping the Rams go undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 1984 and reach the semifinals. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound pass rusher has registered 79 total tackles, 12 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He’s also blocked two kicks and scored a touchdown.
But outside of introducing himself to a couple coaches last year, Thaos patiently waits for interest from the next level.
“We talk about it, and I told him those things will come when it comes,” said Cedric, who coaches Acadiana’s defensive line. “Right now, I think a lot people are looking and saying, ‘Well, he’s a little small for a defensive end.’ But they don’t understand that he also can play linebacker as well. Hopefully these guys will come and see what we see.
“He’s an excellent student. He’s an excellent kid. Anybody that comes in, they’ll be fortunate to have him.”
As gifted as Thaos is, Acadiana coach Matt McCullough lauds his diligence and intelligence.
“Having a football IQ is gigantic for any really good football player,” McCullough said. “It helps him tremendously because he understands where to line up. He understands what he’s trying to do. It makes him that much better of a football player.”
“He’s got a tremendous first step. He’s extremely quick. He just does a good job of getting to the football. Of course he’s aggressive and strong, but he just does a really good job of finding a way to get to the football and playing full speed.”
Thaos’ genes certainly don’t hurt his natural ability. His family is filled with athletes, including a few that played sports beyond high school. His brother, Tuskani, played quarterback at Nicholls State, including setting the school’s single-game rushing record as a sophomore. His uncle, Kevin, is a former NBA player who was inducted into the UL Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006. His cousin, Devin, played football at Tulane and UL.
Ironically, Cedric never coached Thaos in football before he started at Acadiana, only little-league basketball. Cedric coached in NFL Europe and the German Football League at the tail end of his professional career before becoming the Vermilion Catholic coach. He’s also led the St. Bernard and South Plaquemines programs.
Now, he coaches the defensive line at Acadiana, a position group that isn’t foreign to him despite him playing linebacker during his playing career
“It’s different,” Cedric said. “But I know the ins and outs of it because I was a student of the game. So while I was playing I was learning all these positions. In the NFL, I actually scouted. I played some D-line a little bit. I played some outside backers and inside backer. I guess when you love the game, you just want to know every aspect and every facet of it.
“Not only D-line, defensive back and linebackers, I also coached on the offensive side of the ball as well — and played on the offensive side of the ball.
Thaos shares Cedric’s studious mentality. In fact, Cedric said the Rams watch much more film than he ever did in high school.
“It’s a pleasure any time you get to share these experiences with your son,” Cedric said. “I don’t know if he said that, with his dad being on him as a coach. But for me, it’s a blessing.”
Thaos appreciates his dad aiding his development as a player and doesn’t mind the tough love.
“He’s hard on me,” Thaos said. “He treats me just the same way he treats all the players. He wants us to be better and sees potential in all of us.”