ACA.stmbarbehcfb148.091419
Buy Now

St. Thomas quarterback Caleb Holstein (6) throws for 486 yards in blowout win over Barbe on Friday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

RUSHING

Parker Nunez, Delcambre 229

C.J. Thibodeaux, Notre Dame 187

Luke Doucet, Iota 185

Jaquin Nelson, Opelousas 175

Rodney Dupuis, Church Point 173

Hayes Abshire, Kaplan 157

Lucky Brooks, Acadiana 143

Drake LeJeune, Kaplan 133

Kendrell Williams, Carencro 126

Kyeron Malveaux, Port Barre 120

PASSING

Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More 457

Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic 365

Dillon Monette, Southside 253

Cole Simon, Ascension 238

Jessie Roy, Opelousas Catholic 233

Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings 200

Xan Saunier, Lafayette High 182

Jaidyn O’Brien, Abbeville 151

Montaze Sam, Northwest 133

Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge 120

RECEIVING

Jack Bech, St. Thomas More 179

Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic 131

Rhett Pelloquin, Southside 127

Logan Overton, Ascension 126

Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge 115

Jack Pruitt, Southside 96

Julien Guy, Teurlings 84

Garrick Scott, Abbeville 75

KK Reno, Catholic-NI 75

Collin Guillory, Opelousas 72

View comments