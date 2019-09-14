RUSHING
Parker Nunez, Delcambre 229
C.J. Thibodeaux, Notre Dame 187
Luke Doucet, Iota 185
Jaquin Nelson, Opelousas 175
Rodney Dupuis, Church Point 173
Hayes Abshire, Kaplan 157
Lucky Brooks, Acadiana 143
Drake LeJeune, Kaplan 133
Kendrell Williams, Carencro 126
Kyeron Malveaux, Port Barre 120
PASSING
Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More 457
Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic 365
Dillon Monette, Southside 253
Cole Simon, Ascension 238
Jessie Roy, Opelousas Catholic 233
Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings 200
Xan Saunier, Lafayette High 182
Jaidyn O’Brien, Abbeville 151
Montaze Sam, Northwest 133
Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge 120
RECEIVING
Jack Bech, St. Thomas More 179
Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic 131
Rhett Pelloquin, Southside 127
Logan Overton, Ascension 126
Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge 115
Jack Pruitt, Southside 96
Julien Guy, Teurlings 84
Garrick Scott, Abbeville 75
KK Reno, Catholic-NI 75
Collin Guillory, Opelousas 72