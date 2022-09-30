CROWLEY Going into the fourth quarter Friday, it was looking like a typical ho-hum 17 or so-point home victory for the Notre Dame Pioneers over Cecilia.
Both teams were forced to play with their backup quarterbacks because of injuries and the Pioneers had taken advantage of two Bulldog fumbles to build a 24-8 lead after three quarters.
But instead the visiting Bulldogs stormed back with 17 unanswered points in the final quarter and claimed the dramatic 25-24 road upset on a 22-yard field goal by Colin Knott on the game’s final play.
The comeback win left Cecilia 4-1 on the season, while the Pioneers suffered their second straight loss to drop to 3-2.
Notre Dame has built a 16-point lead late in the third quarter when Jackson Link hit Teddy Menard on a 38-yard touchdown pass.
Nine seconds into the fourth quarter, though, Corey Broussard got the comeback started with a 24-yard touchdown run, followed quickly by a Germonie Davis two-point conversion run.
Normally an all-metro caliber receiver, Davis is having to play quarterback with Diesel Solari out with an injury.
Ellis Stewart got the Bulldogs closer with a 57-yard touchdown run with 8:21 left to play for a quick score to get Cecilia even closer.
Boudreaux then concluded a 5-play, 83-yard drive in 1:34 with the game-winning field goal at the buzzer.
Cecilia’s defense limited the Pios to 11 first downs and 184 total yards on 48 plays, while the Bulldogs posted 19 first downs and 436 total yards on 63 plays.
Davis rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, and also was 10-of-21 passing for 185 yards in the win.
Ridge Collins had three receptions for 98 yards.
Cecilia will stay on the road to face parish rival Breaux Bridge next Friday.