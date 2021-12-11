NEW ORLEANS – In the days leading up to the Westgate Tigers playing in the school’s first football state championship, head coach Ryan Antoine was adamant their preseason goal was not just to make it to the Class 4A state finals.
It was to win it.
At the Caesars Superdome on Friday, behind a tremendous defensive effort, the Tigers accomplished that feat by defeating the Warren Easton Eagles 14-13 to capture the 4A state championship.
“I’m so proud of our guys because we’ve been through so much,” Tigers coach Ryan Antoine said. “Six years ago, we were 0-10. We turned the culture around and hats off to these guys. When you try to rebuild a culture and base it off of love, anything can happen.”
With less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter and clinging to a 14-13 advantage, the Tigers’ defense was called upon to make the biggest stop of the season as the Eagles had the ball first and goal from Westgate’s 1-yard line. But the Tigers’ defense, led by Danny Lewis, rose to the occasion, and denied the Eagles on four consecutive plays to clinch the title.
Following the game, Eagles head coach Jerry Phillips explained his decision to forgo a potential game-winning field goal on fourth down and leave his offense on the field.
“If we would’ve made that extra point, that extra point was so far off,” Phillips said of the missed PAT in the third quarter. “I didn’t want to chance it (with the field goal on fourth down late in the game). I think my offense gave us a better shot.”
Lewis, a Cincinnati Bearcat commit, was tremendous on both sides of the football for the Tigers. For his efforts, Lewis was named Westgate’s Most Outstanding Player of the game after catching six passes for 179 yards and a touchdown, while also leading the charge on the late defensive stop.
Westgate (13-2) drew first blood late in the first quarter when quarterback Jordan Doucet connected with Lewis for a 73-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. Lewis, who proved to be a favorite target early of Doucet, had three receptions for 118 yards in the first half.
Westgate’s defense thwarted two first quarter scoring opportunities for the Eagles when Jamartae Lavine recovered Eagles quarterback Keddrick Connelly’s fumble at the 1-yard line, before on another possession intercepted a Connelly pass attempt at the Tigers’ 9-yard line.
With the game tied 7-7 late in the third quarter, the Tigers regained the lead at 14-7 when Doucet connected with Dedrick Latalus on a 29-yard touchdown.
Warren Easton responded in the fourth quarter, with a two-yard touchdown run by Kai’yon Stamps to pull within 14-13. However, the PAT was wide left, leaving the Tigers clinging to a 14-13 advantage with 6:52 remaining.
Westgate forced the Eagles to punt with 4:38 remaining in the game but gave the ball back to Warren Easton on the third play of the drive when Doucet was intercepted by Thomas Morrison. With another shot at a potential game-winning drive, the Eagles connected for a couple of big plays of 21 and 15 yards that gave them first and goal at Westgate’s 1-yard line.
After failing to reach the end zone on the first three plays, Phillips kept his offense on the field for fourth down. Connelly slipped and fell while scrambling to turn the ball over on downs and end the game.
“Coach thought that we had the better shot and better opportunity to put the game into the offense’s hands and my hands,” Connelly said. “I feel that whatever coach called, we should have executed.”
Lewis was not the lone star of the night offensively for the Tigers, which received offensive contributions from both Doucet and Latulus. Doucet finished 12 of 26 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns, while Latulus contributed with 90 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.
Westgate’s victory continued Warren Easton’s struggles in the state finals, as they have now finished as the state runner-up in Class 4A three of the past four years.
“There’s nothing easy about this,” Phillips said. “Coming in second place, and what makes it worse is losing by one point. Every player and every coach on this team is going to question themselves. That’s what’s really going to make this loss hard for us.”