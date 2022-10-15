The big game is next week, but the St. Thomas More Cougars didn't fall victim to looking ahead with a 49-7 win over Northside on Friday.
The victory improved the Cougars to 6-1 on the season and 2-0 in District 4-4A play heading into Friday's huge road showdown with undefeated Teurlings Catholic.
“I think we’ve got a lot of good senior leaders on this club and we had a good week of practice our preparation was where it needed to be and our focus was where it needed to be,” Hightower said.
STM did most of its damage in the first half scoring 42 points and initiating the running-clock rule after a 50-yard rushing touchdown by Hutch Swilley with 3:19 remaining in the first half.
The running-clock rule says that if a team is winning by over 40 points the game clock continues running unless there is a change in possession.
Sam Altmann threw for two touchdowns - one to Connor Stelly and one to Christian McNees. Swilley ran for two touchdowns and John Luke St. Pierre and Gabe Mocek each ran for one touchdown.
Nicholas Beckwith added a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown after Northside quarterback Tommy Thomas threw a desperation pass while under pressure with 5:34 remaining in the first quarter.
“(The interception returned for touchdown) was great," defensive coordinator Terry Tidwell said. "I loved it. Now, I did tell [Beckwith] on the play before or the series before, 'I thought you were gonna pick that out.' And you’re just talking. Well, the next time he goes out and gets the pick six,"
Swilley praised his teammates for their comfortable victory over Northside.
“It wasn’t just a matter of me playing well," Swilley said. "It was a matter of my team going out and performing. The line worked their butts off and the receivers blocked like crazy."
STM will now look to break Teurlings Catholic's seven-game winning streak. Swilley was confident about the Cougars’ chances against the Rebels on Friday.
“We’re gonna beat ‘em," he said. "Going into all season we’ve been working hard thinking about the Teurlings game. We know it’s coming, the holy war, and we’re gonna win it."