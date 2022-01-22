The Highland Baptist Bears girls basketball team surged late in the third quarter and never let up in defeating the Vermilion Catholic Lady Eagles 40-34 Friday night.
Highland head coach Carol Sensley told her team at halftime to keep applying pressure.
“We wanted to set the tone defensively,” Sensley said. “I thought we did a really good job defensively in the second half.”
The Lady Bears improved to 17-5 overall and 3-1 in league play, tying her for first place with Vermilion Catholic (13-4, 3-1) as well as Central Catholic (14-5, 3-1).
Defensively, Highland was impenetrable from half way through the third quarter on. Highland forced turnovers and made Vermilion Catholic take a lot of shots there were heavily contested.
“You are only as good as your defense offensively, you can execute offensively, you are going to score points,” Sensley said. “But your defense makes it easy offensively by forcing turnovers and I think defense definitely wins championships.”
In the game's final two minutes, Sensley knew it would come down to free throws and she knew her team would be ready.
“We always try to give them game-like situations during practice so that they are prepared for that extra pressure,” Sensley said. “Also shooting enough free throws to build muscle memory so that when they get to the line they are confident .”
Highland junior small forward Kiara Comeaux played a big part defensively in her team’s win.
“It felt great to be back out there. I really loved it,” Comeaux said. “My team really hyped me up because I was nervous and scared to come back and they really helped me through it.”
Comeaux snatched all available rebounds and ran the floor at full speed.
“What really drives me is thinking about the state championship,” Comeaux said. “Not a lot of girls get to be on a good team with good chemistry and I really love the passion of basketball and I want to get that ring with my team because I feel like we deserve it.”
Sensley said Comeaux is not only productive defensively for Highland.
“Offensively she (Comeaux) is a threat as well she can pretty much do it all,” Sensley said. “When she relaxes offensively she brings a whole another dimension to the offense.”
Comeaux contributed only six points on the offensive end of the court but was still a major factor in Friday’s game. It was all the plays she made away from the ball that really helped seal the victory for her team on the road against a very competitive team.
Highland will continue its season at Hanson on Tuesday.