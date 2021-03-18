LAFAYETTE – It's shaping up as another one of those seasons for the Lafayette High Lady Lions, who will be heavily favored when LHS hosts the tradition-rich Oil City Relays today.
Coach Ron Baillargeon has built a consistent, winning program at the school, and standouts like Courtney Wiltz (12.63 100, 15.80 100 hurdles, 48.54 300 hurdles, 17-11 long jump) and Reese Grossie (36-10 shot put, 108-0.5 discus), along with 50.16, 1:44.93, 4:.22.88 and 10:51 relays keep those standards high.
There are 18 teams entered in the meet, including Acadiana, Barbe, Breaux Briidge, Carencro, Cecilia, Comeaux, David Thibodeaux, Episcopal of Acadiana, LHS, Midland, New Iberia, St. Louis, St. Thomas More, Teurlings Catholic and Westgate.
Field events begin at 2:30 p.m., running finals at 5 p.m.
The Westgate Tigers are loaded with talent like Christian Francisco (50.51 400, 2:01.41 800, Jordan Doucet (23-0.75 long jump) and sprinter Cameron Spencer and would be among the boys' favorites.
Sprint and relay duels between Acadiana, Carencro and Westgate will spark action on the boys' side of the schedule.
Meanwhile, Teurlings Catholic's Rebels (6 event wins 162 points) and Lady Rebels (5, 125) swept last week's Crawfish Relays and provide dark horse possibilities on both sides of competition.