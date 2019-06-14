UL recently extended a scholarship offer to Comeaux quarterback Tre' Harris, who is being recruited as a receiver by the Cajuns.
"I was very happy when that happened," Harris said. "I went and visited for a day. It was a very good environment. I liked it and it's in my backyard, which is even better.
"It felt like home and everybody felt like family when I got offered, which is great."
Harris, who also holds offers from Louisiana Tech, ULM, Northwestern State, Nicholls State and McNeese State, isn't ready to name a frontrunner yet, but the Cajuns are in good position.
"I'm really thinking highly of UL," he said. "I really like their offense and where they're headed. They have a program that's ready to win. They're all committed. They're all sold out on one thing, and that's to win.
"Coach (Tim) Leger and coach Michael Desormeaux are recruiting me. They're telling me I'd be a really good addition to the team, and that I have a lot of potential at wide receiver. They basically said they'd love to have me on the team."
Harris went from no offers to a handful in a hurry.
"It's been a good process so far," he said. "There was a slow start to it at first, which had me a little frustrated, but then I started hitting more camps and things started to blow up a lot more.
"I was able to prove myself at camps, show my abilities, and get some offers. I'm happy with what I have, but I want more and I'm going to keep grinding."
The Cajuns offered Harris last week.
"It was pretty surreal, to be honest," he said. "I grew up watching players there, so to be able to have the possibility of becoming a Ragin' Cajun is great."
Nicholls State and McNeese State are recruiting Harris as a quarterback.
"It doesn't matter to me which position I play in college," he said.
Comeaux should have an explosive offense with Harris calling the signals, and wide receiver Malik Nabers poised for a huge junior season.
"As far as athleticism, Tre' and Malik are very similar," Comeaux coach Doug Dotson said. "Tre' is about 6-3, 195 pounds, has nearly a 38-inch vertical and can dunk a basketball any which way.
"He is our quarterback. A lot of people are looking at him as a wide receiver, but I do think he's capable of playing quarterback in college. Tre' just loves football. He'll play anywhere."
Dotson said Harris enjoys lining up at either position.
"I know he likes wide receiver, too, but he can't throw the ball to himself here," Dotson laughed. "He's too valuable a quarterback for us. He certainly has the ability to play either position in college."