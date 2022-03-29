BROUSSARD — Over the past year, Lafayette Parish has become the area of choice to host state championship tournaments for the select schools in a number of sports.
On Tuesday, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Select Schools Committee announced Lafayette Parish has landed another state tournament — this time the select state softball championships.
St. Julien Park in Broussard will host both the semifinals and championship games for Divisions I-V April 29-30 inside the Broussard Sports Complex.
“We’re extremely excited about being able to host this event,” said Ben Berthelot, President & CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission. “It is a great event for our parish and as I’ve said before we have some of the nicest facilities in the state. Anytime we can get the opportunity to show off these facilities, it is a positive thing.”
Despite the splitting of select and non-select schools during the postseason, both tournaments had continued to be held in Sulphur together. However, that won’t be the case this season.
“No doubt we have some great facilities here in Lafayette Parish,” St. Thomas More softball coach Andria Waguespack said. “St. Julien Park is certainly one of those venues. Even before we split, this is something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time. We just feel it is a great opportunity to show what we can do.”
"It's exciting to continue to attract events like these to our area,” Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque said. “We want this to be a memorable experience for all of the athletes coming in, and we encourage visitors to explore all of the amenities Broussard has to offer.”
While excited for the area, Notre Dame head softball coach Dale Serie was a little disappointed to see the select and non-select tournaments not be held in conjunction with each other.
“I’m excited to have the state tournament in Lafayette (Parish),” said Serie, whose Lady Pios have won three consecutive state softball championships. “I love the fact that it is going to be closer for our fans to travel, but I’m not thrilled that we’re going to be away from the public schools. Our players have friends on other teams that they won’t get to see play. State softball is a great event, and it has been awesome. Even with the split, at least we were all at the same place. That won’t be the case anymore.”
This event marks the sixth LHSAA State Championship series hosted by Lafayette Parish in the last twelve months. The previous championships include Select Football Division II Championship, State Volleyball Championship Tournaments, Select Boys' Basketball Championship Tournaments, and the State Boys' and Girls' Golf Championships.
"It's been a great run of events over the last few months,” Berthelot said, “and we look forward to a continued partnership with both the Select Committee and the LHSAA.”
When asked if the area would consider pursuing the select girls’ state basketball tournament, Berthelot said “we’re looking at all alternatives.”
“At this point, with the exception of volleyball, which is a three-year contract, everything is a one-year deal,” Berthelot said. “We’ll see how things go. I feel like everyone has been pleased with the venues and the revenue generated. So, we’re looking at all alternatives and we hope to be in the discussion as those conversations progress.”