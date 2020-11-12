Ascension Episcopal knew who it was up against.
Parkview Baptist was the No. 1 seed in Division IV. The Eagles were 23-3 going into the quarterfinals of the state tournament. What's more, they had already beat the Blue Gators once this season already in the season opener a few months ago.
The Blue Gators knew all of this and yet never for a moment allowed themselves to be intimidated by it.
This time around, Ascension Episcopal was celebrating a 3-0 sweep and a trip to the semifinal round Friday.
"We lost to them at the beginning of the season, so we came back wanting to fight back and make it past the quarters," junior Abby Hall said. "We lost in the quarters last year, and we wanted to make it further."
Every point was a battle, with neither side gaining much momentum.
The Blue Gators took the first set by a score of 25-19 then the second by 25-23. They started to pull away a bit at the end of Set 3, but Parkview Baptist put together a late rally to close the gap. Still, it wasn't enough as Ascension Episcopal closed it out with a 25-22 decisive win.
"I have to give it to our girls," coach Jill Braun said. "We watched a lot of game film on them. We had a game plan and the kids implemented it today and it showed in the way the kids executed."
Hall paced the team for much of the night with 20 digs, 15 kills and a pair of blocks. She was aided by freshman Kira Braun with 30 assists. Meanwhile senior Annie Mouton chipped in another 23 digs and five kills.
"Coming in as the underdog, it felt fantastic," Kira Braun said. "They beat us in three at the beginning of the season. It just felt so good to win against them in the playoffs. It just felt so good."
Ascension Episcopal moves its attention to No. 4 Sacred Heart. The semifinal is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
"We've been playing our best volleyball at this point in the season," senior Annie Mouton said. "We lost to them at the beginning of the season in a really tight match, and I think we really wanted it more (tonight)."
Division II: No. 2 St. Thomas More 3, No. 7 Beau Chene 0
Just about everything went according to plan for St. Thomas More on Thursday.
The Cougars cruised to a quarterfinals victory over Beau Chene in straight sets with scores of 25-10, 25-17 and 25-8 and are now headed for their third straight semifinal appearance in Division II.
"They played loose and relaxed," STM coach Jessica Burke said. "It was just what we needed to do to be successful. We were able to mix some things up and change some things up to be successful against this team. I'm proud of my girls."
Burke said the Cougars found most of their success attacking the middle of the court, leading to a comfortable win that sets the stage for what she hopes to be a deep run. Despite reaching the semifinals the past two years, STM has not been able to get over the hump into the final.
"It was nice to have the girls start strong and build that confidence," Burke said. "I have a couple kids who haven't played here before, so it's very instrumental going into tomorrow."
Beau Chene coach Thad Dickey said he credited STM for the well-deserved win, adding that he was proud of his team's season but that the Cougars were simply too much on Thursday.
"My team played hard," Dickey said. "It was a big show. Some of the youth showed up, and it hurt us. They have a fantastic team. We battled and we gave them our best. ... Hats off to STM. They played a great game and we came up a little short."
Division V: No. 11 Louise McGehee 3, No. 3 Westminster Christian 1
Thursday night was not the outcome Westminster was expecting in its first trip to the state tournament since 2011.
The Crusaders entered the weekend as the No. 3 seed facing off against a heavy underdog in No. 11 McGehee. And yet it was Westminster headed home with a 3-1 loss.
The quarterfinal matchup was a battle right from the start, with the sides splitting the first two sets. But McGehee quickly took control in the third and fourth sets with wins of 25-14 and 25-8 to claim a spot in the semifinals.
"We're very scrappy and we did some good things, but tonight wasn't our night," Westminster coach Keith Leon said. "We fell short. We missed 12 serves that kept us out the game and then we fell flat in the last game."
Division III: No. 4 Sacred Heart 3, No. 5 Notre Dame 0
Notre Dame did its best to form a late rally on Thursday night, but by then it was too late.
After surging to an early 2-0 lead, Sacred Heart completed the clean sweep with a 25-23 win over the Pioneers.
"I was happy," Notre Dame coach Tara Young said. "With the COVID and stuff, it was good that we had a state tournament. "
Division V: No. 1 Country Day 3, No. 9 Episcopal of Acadiana 1
Episcopal of Acadiana fell to top-seeded Country Day in four sets at the Division V quarterfinals on Thursday.
The Falcons tied the match with a tough-fought second set that saw ESA squeak out a 28-26 win, but the Cajuns took over from there, closing out the victory with wins of 25-16 and 25-20 to reach the semifinals.
This is the sixth straight year the Falcons lost in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
ESA Junior Peyton Stokley led the Falcons with 17 digs, 15 kills, 10 assists and four aces.
"We played a little bit scared," ESA coach Sara Robichaux said. "We were working hard, but we haven't got past the quarterfinals in a long time and that was in the back of their heads. They saw big, scary Country Day and lost confidence. I think we could have (won) if we had stayed steady and stuck with our game plan."
Division IV: No. 2 John Curtis 3, No. 10 Lafayette Christian 1
Lafayette Christian couldn't pull off the quarterfinals upset of No. 2 John Curtis on Thursday despite a strong start in the first two sets that saw both squads tied 1-1.
The Patriots finally found their groove in the back half of the match, though, and finished out with set wins of 25-15 and 25-19 to move on to the semifinals.
"I thought we came out and played hard," Lafayette Christian coach Bryan Barrett said. "I think we played hard tonight and we've been playing much better ball (from earlier in the season), but we dug such a hole for ourselves as a 10 seed that we played a team we shouldn't have to see until the semis."